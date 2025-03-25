Rajasthan Lakes! 4 lakes that make stunning Oasis in the desert; Check here

Read Full Gallery

Rajasthan's beautiful lakes attract tourists in the summer. From Udaipur's Pichola Lake to Jaisalmer's Gadisar Lake, each lake has its own charm. Enjoy nature and culture by the side of these lakes

Rajasthan's lakes have become a treasure of water in the desert!

Identity of Rajasthan

The summer season is about to start soon. In this summer season, a large number of tourists from other states and abroad will come to visit Rajasthan. By the way, Rajasthan is known for its desert. But there are also many lakes here, some lakes are on the edge of the desert and some are in the middle of the city. You can also visit these lakes this summer season.

Pichola Lake

First of all, let's talk about Pichola Lake located in Udaipur, the city of lakes. Here you can also enjoy boating. Not only this, there are many hotels on the banks of the lake. Where you can also stay overnight. At the same time, Pushkar Lake is located in Ajmer district of Rajasthan. Which is a holy place of 52 ghats. The world's only temple of Lord Brahma is located on the banks of this lake.

Salt lake

If you want to see salt being prepared, then you can visit Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan. Here you will also see many types of birds roaming around. Not only this, a railway track is also built in the middle of the salt lake. At the same time, Nakki Lake located in Mount Abu, Rajasthan is also a top tourist place. Here you can enjoy horse riding on the banks of the lake. Along with this, you can also do paddle boating in the lake.

2 hours away from Udaipur

At the same time, Rajsamand Lake, located about 2 hours away from Udaipur, is also a center of attraction. Marble embankments and inscriptions make it even more beautiful. This lake was built in the 17th century. Fateh Sagar Lake located in Udaipur, this lake surrounded by hills on three sides is unique. In the evening, you will see thousands of people sitting on the banks of this lake.

A new sample of Rajasthan

Gadisar Lake located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is also a new example. The desert starts at a distance of about 30 to 40 kilometers from the place where this lake is located. In such a situation, by going to this place, you can enjoy both the soil and yourself. Similarly, Anasagar Lake is located in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Which is located in the middle of the city. Just assume that a part of the city is settled on the banks of this lake.

