Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 24, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Karnataka honey-trap scandal continues to unfold as Union Minister Mallikarjun Kharge meets with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the serious allegations made by Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna. Rajanna claims he and 48 other prominent figures, including politicians and judges, have been targeted in a honey-trap scheme aimed at discrediting them. The controversy has led to chaos in the Karnataka Assembly, with opposition members demanding a judicial inquiry and waving CDs they claim contain evidence of the scandal. WATCH.

