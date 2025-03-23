user
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to launch in April: Check expected features, price and more

Samsung is rumored to release the Galaxy S25 Edge, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU and a lightweight design. Leaks suggest a May launch with a price range of €1,200-€1,400.

Published: Mar 23, 2025, 3:15 PM IST

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 this year on January 28, including three smartphones: the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. However, this isn't it. Samsung is apparently preparing to release the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, its fourth S25 model, after teasers at the MWC 2025. The leaks and speculations have you covered even if the firm hasn't disclosed any information about it (aside from hinting at the design). For example, the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU and a 3,900mAh battery are anticipated to power the S25 Edge. Let's examine the anticipated cost before delving further into the features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected specifications

The Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, the newest and perhaps fastest Qualcomm chipset, powers the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The remainder of the S25 series uses the same CPU. The Galaxy S25 Edge's very thin and light design is one of its best qualities. According to rumours, the phone is among the thinnest in its class, weighing less than 162g and only 5.84mm thick. It is hypothesised that the titanium frame will provide long-lasting strength by improving durability and offering resistance against corrosion and abrasion.

Also Read | Motorola Razr 60 Ultra latest LEAK reveals wooden design | Check details here

With a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, the Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to deliver sharp, detailed images. A 12-megapixel front camera is probably included for selfies, guaranteeing sharp photos and video calls. Given that the Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to have a tiny 3,900mAh battery, battery life might be a significant disadvantage. Because of the ultra-slim design and strong chipset, this capacity may be restrictive for some users.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to go on sale in early May after its April 16 worldwide launch. Samsung hasn't yet confirmed these data yet, though. The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to cost between 1,200 and 1,300 (about Rs 1,13,000 to Rs 1,22,500) for 256GB in Europe, according to speculations and leaks. Additionally, depending on the region, the 512GB version may cost between 1,300 and 1,400 (approximately Rs 1,22,500 to Rs 1,31,900).

Also Read | iPhone 17 Air coming soon in 2025! Check out top 5 expected features

