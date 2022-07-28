Redmi 10A Sport launched in India; here's why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone

The Redmi 10A Sport has the same features as the Redmi 10A, including a 13-megapixel camera, MediaTek Helio G25 CPU, and more. The greater RAM and storage on the Redmi 10A Sport are the only things separating it from the Redmi 10A.

Xiaomi has released the Redmi 10A Sport budget smartphone in India. The smartphone, which replaces the Redmi 9A Sport that was released last year and is powered by a MediaTek processor, has just been released. The Redmi 10A Sport smartphone sports a single back camera and was released in three different colour variants.

Price and colour options: The Redmi 10A Sport is priced at Rs 10,999 for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The smartphone is now available for purchase on Amazon and Xiaomi's website (mi.com). As previously stated, the Redmi 10A is available in three colour options: Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey.

Display features and storage: A 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch is featured on the dual-SIM Redmi 10A Sport. A MediaTek Helios G25 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card, power the smartphone.

Camera says it all: With an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash, the Redmi 10A Sport's single 13-megapixel rear camera was introduced at launch. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone's 5-megapixel front camera is available.

Connectivity and fast charging: The Redmi 10A has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone socket in terms of connectivity. A 5,000mAh battery inside the Redmi 10A supports 10W quick charging. Additionally, it has a biometric fingerprint sensor located on the back.

