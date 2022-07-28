Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Redmi 10A Sport launched in India; here's why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone

    The Redmi 10A Sport has the same features as the Redmi 10A, including a 13-megapixel camera, MediaTek Helio G25 CPU, and more. The greater RAM and storage on the Redmi 10A Sport are the only things separating it from the Redmi 10A.

    Redmi 10A Sport launched in India here s why you should buy this budget friendly smartphone gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    Xiaomi has released the Redmi 10A Sport budget smartphone in India. The smartphone, which replaces the Redmi 9A Sport that was released last year and is powered by a MediaTek processor, has just been released. The Redmi 10A Sport smartphone sports a single back camera and was released in three different colour variants. 

    Price and colour options: The Redmi 10A Sport is priced at Rs 10,999 for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The smartphone is now available for purchase on Amazon and Xiaomi's website (mi.com). As previously stated, the Redmi 10A is available in three colour options: Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey.

    Display features and storage: A 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch is featured on the dual-SIM Redmi 10A Sport. A MediaTek Helios G25 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card, power the smartphone.

    Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G: 4 things you need to know about this gadget ahead of launch

    Camera says it all: With an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash, the Redmi 10A Sport's single 13-megapixel rear camera was introduced at launch. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone's 5-megapixel front camera is available.

    The Redmi 10A Sport has the same features as the Redmi 10A, including a 13-megapixel camera, MediaTek Helio G25 CPU, and more. The greater RAM and storage on the Redmi 10A Sport are the only things separating it from the Redmi 10A.

    Connectivity and fast charging: The Redmi 10A has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone socket in terms of connectivity. A 5,000mAh battery inside the Redmi 10A supports 10W quick charging. Additionally, it has a biometric fingerprint sensor located on the back.

    Also Read | Samsung launches 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option for smartphones in India; all about it

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 1:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro sale starts today; know offers, price, other details here - adt

    Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro sale starts today; know offers, price, other details here

    Meta likely to raise the price of Quest 2 virtual reality headsets by USD 100 gcw

    Meta likely to raise the price of Quest 2 virtual reality headsets by $100

    OnePlus 10T 5G 4 things you need to know about this gadget ahead of launch gcw

    OnePlus 10T 5G: 4 things you need to know about this gadget ahead of launch

    Samsung launches Buy Now Pay Later option for smartphones in India all about it gcw

    Samsung launches 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option for smartphones in India; all about it

    Beware Apple Watch India flags major security flaw advises users to update software gcw

    Beware, Apple Watch users! India flags major security flaw, advises to update software

    Recent Stories

    ECI permits citizens above 17 years to enrol for voter cards in advance - adt

    ECI permits citizens above 17 years to enrol for voter cards in advance

    Is Ram Charan the NEXT James Bond? Cheo Hodari Coker feels Telugu star can be Daniel Craig's replacement RBA

    Is Ram Charan the NEXT James Bond? Cheo Hodari Coker feels Telugu star can be Daniel Craig's replacement

    5G spectrum auction At least Rs 1 5 trillion received so far 10th round of bidding underway on Day 3 gcw

    5G spectrum auction: At least Rs 1.5 trillion received so far, 10th round of bidding underway on Day 3

    Hansal Mehta Pratik Gandhi reunite for Applause Entertainment Gandhi drb

    Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for Applause Entertainment’s ‘Gandhi’

    Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro sale starts today; know offers, price, other details here - adt

    Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro sale starts today; know offers, price, other details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon