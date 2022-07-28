Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 10T 5G: 4 things you need to know about this gadget ahead of launch

    The OnePlus 10T 5G will be released next week, and the next OnePlus flagship phone will also be the mid-year T series gadget. So far, the firm has teased us with features of the OnePlus 10T 5G, which will also include the latest flagship Snapdragon CPU. Know all about the gadget.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

    The OnePlus 10T 5G will be released next week, and the next OnePlus flagship phone will also be the mid-year T series gadget. Interestingly, OnePlus released the 10 Pro earlier this year, while the standard OnePlus 10 model was never released. So far, the firm has teased us with features of the OnePlus 10T 5G, which will also include the latest flagship Snapdragon CPU. But what else do we know about OnePlus' next flagship phone? 

    All about new hardware: The OnePlus 10T will be the first handset to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 CPU. Qualcomm just revealed the new processor, which is currently available on smartphones. The new chipset has received positive comments, with performance increasing and battery efficiency improving. Qualcomm collaborated with TSMC to create the new chipset, which might explain the differences. The OnePlus 10T 5G might come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

    Also Read | Here's why OnePlus 10T 5G will not come with alert slider, Hasselblad cameras

    Fast charging: The OnePlus 10 Pro introduced 80W fast charging, which is now available on phones half the price. The OnePlus 10R released with 150W fast charging capabilities, and the OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to offer this technology as well.

    It's all designs that matters: Although the phone lacks a curved display, there are minor tweaks to the design, and the arrangement of the cameras on the back feels different from that of the OnePlus 10 Pro. You'll also notice that the alert slider and the Hasselblad logo are removed, for reasons the business has explained. OnePlus has always provided top-tier display quality on its devices, and the OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to follow suit. The business might put the famous Fluid AMOLED panel over the screen, which offers Full HD+ resolution and has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

    Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G camera features announced; triple rear camera, 50-megapixel primary sensor & more

    Price: The OnePlus 10T 5G will not be as expensive as the 10 Pro, but based on past experience, the next OnePlus flagship phone might be priced around Rs 49,000 in the market. OnePlus currently has the majority of its devices in the luxury area, while the Nord caters to the mid-range market. So it'll be fascinating to see if OnePlus plays it safe or goes for the kill with the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
