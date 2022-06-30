Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new 'Thor Love and Thunder' edition

The new gadget will be the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Edition, which Realme teased on Twitter lately. The phone is likely to include a fresh outside design and software updates on the inside that will improve the user experience.

Realme is not new to creating special edition versions of its existing phone portfolio. Following the release of a Naruto edition of its GT Neo 3 smartphone, the phonemaker has announced plans for another special edition GT Neo 3, this time in collaboration with Marvel Studios.

The new gadget will be the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Edition, which Realme teased on Twitter lately. The phone is likely to include a fresh outside design and software updates on the inside that will improve the user experience.

Aside from that, the phone is believed to have the same features as the ordinary Realme GT Neo 3. The Thor Love and Thunder version of the Realme GT Neo 3 might, like other special edition phones, arrive with a single storage and charging variation that is similar to the top-end model of the vanilla GT Neo 3.

For the unaware, the 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED screen of the Realme GT Neo 3 has a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and has up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The phone also has a triple camera configuration on the back, with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. This is backed by a front-facing 16MP selfie camera. The Realme GT Neo 3 also sports a 4,500mAh battery and 150W proprietary charging capabilities. It ships with Realme UI 3.0, which is powered by Android 12.

