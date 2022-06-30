Motorola G42 to launch in India on July 4; Here's what we know about the gadget

The Moto G42 has a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a hole punch cutout in the middle. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor powers the device. The phone comes pre-installed with Android 12 and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos playback capabilities.

Motorola will release the Motorola G42, a reportedly inexpensive phone, in India on July 4. The Moto G42 was just debuted in Brazil, and the one that will be available in India appears to be very similar. In Brazil, the Motorola G42 costs BRL 1,699, which roughly equates to Rs 25,500. This is for a model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Moto G42 has a triple camera arrangement on the back, with the primary sensor being a 50MP sensor. It includes a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports rapid charging at 20W. It will be available in two colours: Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose. The Moto G42 has an IP52 rating.

A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities completes the set. In terms of cameras, the Moto G52 has a triple camera configuration on the back with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Moto G52 boasts a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

According to the phone's product page on Flipkart, the Motorola G42 edition that will be available in India will have 64GB of storage. It will allow for storage expansion of up to 1TB.

The Moto G42 should be priced slightly lower than the Moto G52, which was released with an initial price of Rs 14,499. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of uMCP (UFS-based Multichip Package) storage. This may be expanded by up to 1TB.

