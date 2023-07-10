Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro: Why you should buy these earbuds?

    Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro: The newly-introduced earphones have 49dB of active noise cancellation and offer up to 30 hours of battery life, considerably improved over the 24 hours that the preceding model provided. 

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 6:25 PM IST

    Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro launched in India on Monday alongside the Oppo Reno 10 5G series. The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro earphones, which were introduced in April 2022, are replaced by the new earbuds. The newly released earphones provide up to 30 hours of battery life and 49dB of active noise reduction, which is a significant improvement over the previous model's 24 hours. The earphones come in two different colour variations and offer further noteworthy upgrades.

    The Enco Air 3 Pro true wireless earbuds from Oppo include 12.4mm dynamic drivers and a 20Hz to 40kHz frequency range. Additionally, they have an active noise cancellation (ANC) function that enables users to listen to music without being distracted by outside noise. These earphones have an ANC level of up to 49dB.

    The Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro, a Bluetooth-enabled device, supports LDAC, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codecs and has a connection range of up to 10 metres. The earphones are compatible with Bluetooth version 5.3.

    The charging case has a 440mAh battery, and each earbud has a 43mAh battery. There is a USB Type-C charging connector on the casing. According to the manufacturer, it takes 120 minutes to completely charge both the charging case and the earphones. According to the business, charging only the earphones takes 90 minutes to complete. Up to 30 hours of continuous playback are possible with the Enco Air 3 Pro, including time spent charging.

    Oppo's Enco Air 3 Pro earphones come in green and white colouring options. They will start selling on July 11 through Flipkart and the official Oppo online or physical stores for a price of Rs. 4,999 in India.

