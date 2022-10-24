Motorola reveals rollable phone concept that extends from the top

It seems like rollable smartphones are the next thing in mobile design, offering an alternative approach to foldable phones. Now, Motorola has joined the party by showing off a rollable phone prototype of its own.

After shown its promise with the Moto Razr foldable, Motorola is ready to try its luck in the innovative market and is currently aiming to enter the rollable segment. LG has demonstrated the benefits of a rollable screen on a smartphone, and Motorola hopes to harness this experience to create a compelling product at the Lenovo Tech World 2022 event.

Motorola teased a hypothetical rollable phone with a screen that can grow vertically from 5-inches to 6.5-inches. For this transition, Motorola is providing a button on the side. It claims that anyone going from a 5-inch to a 6.5-inch screen would notice a smooth increase in the size of the information and fit with the rollable phone's present configuration.

When you are viewing a video and would want to view the material on a larger screen without switching to another device, this option is particularly helpful. We look forward to seeing where Lenovo takes this dynamic screen functionality in the future. Lenovo will be adding more use cases.

We don't anticipate the entire Lenovo/Motorola rollable phone to enter the market any time soon as it is still in the concept stage. In truth, it has happened before when a concept model didn't go to the production stage.

However, we are optimistic that Lenovo and Motorola can develop more to make this device the genuine thing given their recent experience in the foldable laptop and phone market. Let's see whether Motorola can further the rollable phone concept after LG had to abandon it. The firm has made investments in the technology behind foldable OLED screens, which bodes well for the brand's future chances in the foldable market.