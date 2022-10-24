Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola reveals rollable phone concept that extends from the top

    It seems like rollable smartphones are the next thing in mobile design, offering an alternative approach to foldable phones. Now, Motorola has joined the party by showing off a rollable phone prototype of its own.

    Motorola reveals rollable phone concept that extends from the top gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 24, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    After shown its promise with the Moto Razr foldable, Motorola is ready to try its luck in the innovative market and is currently aiming to enter the rollable segment. LG has demonstrated the benefits of a rollable screen on a smartphone, and Motorola hopes to harness this experience to create a compelling product at the Lenovo Tech World 2022 event.

    Motorola teased a hypothetical rollable phone with a screen that can grow vertically from 5-inches to 6.5-inches. For this transition, Motorola is providing a button on the side. It claims that anyone going from a 5-inch to a 6.5-inch screen would notice a smooth increase in the size of the information and fit with the rollable phone's present configuration.

    Also Read | India's heaviest rocket LVM3 deploys 36 OneWeb satellites, new milestone for ISRO

    When you are viewing a video and would want to view the material on a larger screen without switching to another device, this option is particularly helpful. We look forward to seeing where Lenovo takes this dynamic screen functionality in the future. Lenovo will be adding more use cases.

    We don't anticipate the entire Lenovo/Motorola rollable phone to enter the market any time soon as it is still in the concept stage. In truth, it has happened before when a concept model didn't go to the production stage.

    Also Read | Apple Watch detects rare cancer, saves life of a 12-year-old girl: Report

    However, we are optimistic that Lenovo and Motorola can develop more to make this device the genuine thing given their recent experience in the foldable laptop and phone market. Let's see whether Motorola can further the rollable phone concept after LG had to abandon it. The firm has made investments in the technology behind foldable OLED screens, which bodes well for the brand's future chances in the foldable market.

    Last Updated Oct 24, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Watch detects rare cancer saves life of a 12 year old girl Report gcw

    Apple Watch detects rare cancer, saves life of a 12-year-old girl: Report

    iPhone SE 4 to feature fingerprint scanner 61 inch display and more suggest new leaks gcw

    iPhone SE 4 to feature fingerprint scanner, 6.1-inch display and more, suggest new leaks

    Apple Watch Series 8 saves man life after a brutal car accident gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 saves man's life after a brutal car accident

    Nothing Phone 1 to be first phone in India to get Jio 5G support Report gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to be first phone in India to get Jio 5G support: Report

    Samsung Diwali offer Buy Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get Galaxy watch 4 almost free here is how to buy it gcw

    Samsung Diwali offer: Buy Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get Galaxy watch 4 almost free; here's how to buy it

    Recent Stories

    Box Office prediction of Thank God Ram Setu and Sunday report of Black Adam Kantara Doctor G drb

    Box Office Report: ‘Thank God’ or ‘Ram Setu’, which film will rock this Diwali?

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Why was Virat Kohli given three byes after being bowled on a Free Hit delivery?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Why was Kohli given three byes after being bowled on a Free Hit delivery?

    Cyclone Sitrang to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in next 12 hours; check details AJR

    Cyclone Sitrang to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in next 12 hours; check details

    PM Modi continues with his tradition reaches Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers gcw

    PM Modi continues his tradition, reaches Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

    Rishi Sunak may become UK PM today races ahead of Penny Mordaunt Boris Johnson withdraws top developments gcw

    Rishi Sunak may become UK PM today, races ahead of Penny Mordaunt | Top developments

    Recent Videos

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon