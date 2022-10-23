Apple Watch detects rare cancer, saves life of a 12-year-old girl: Report

The Apple Watch has been credited for saving lives countless times, but this time a girl was able to discover she had cancer after the watch alerted her of an abnormally high heart rate.

Apple's technological innovations have saved lives numerous times. This time, a little girl's family has given thanks to the heart-monitoring capabilities of the Apple Watch for saving her life by enabling her to find cancer, which is uncommon in youngsters. The heart rate notifications function on Apple Watch is compatible with the Watch SE, Watch 7, as well as the recently released Watch 8 and Watch Ultra.

12-year-old Imani Mile's Apple Watch started warning her about an unusually high heart rate one evening. Mile was taken to the hospital by her mother, Jessica Kitchen, where an appendicitis diagnosis was made. They found a neuroendocrine in her appendix during the diagnosing process, which is uncommon in youngsters. The doctors then learned that the cancer had already spread to other parts of Mile’s body. She had surgery at C.S Mott Chidren;s Hospital to remove the remaining cancer.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 saves man's life after a brutal car accident

According to Hour Detroit report, Kitchen said, "If she hadn't had the watch, it might have been so much worse."

Earlier, a similar incident was reported earlier this month. This time for apparently detecting a woman's pregnancy, before she was even aware of it. In a Reddit thread, a 34-year-old lady described how her Apple Watch assisted in spotting pregnancy even before clinical testing were available. She claimed in the post that for days, the smartwatch displayed her typical heart rate, which made her think something was strange.

Also Read | Apple likely to launch foldable iPad in 2024, foldable iPhone might be next

"My resting heart rate is usually about 57, but it's already up to 72. Although that's not a significant increase, it was noted in a warning that it has been higher for 15 days. I began attempting to ascertain why," she stated on the platform. She assumed that she may be influenced by Covid-19 at that point, but the findings were negative.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 detected pregnancy before clinical test: Report