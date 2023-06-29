OnePlus Nord 3 to Nothing Phone (2): Smartphones set to launch in July 2023

Smartphones to launch in July 2023: The Samsung Galaxy M34 is confirmed to make its debut on July 7, whereas the Nothing Phone (2) will arrive on July 11. Let's take a look at the best 5G phones that will be launching next month in India.



The first week of July will be fully packed for the tech world because several 5G phones will be launched next week in India. It is known that the Samsung Galaxy M34 will launch on July 7, while the Nothing Phone (2) will ship on July 11. In the upcoming weeks, further popular smartphones including the OnePlus Nord 3, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and Realme Narzo 60 series will also be unveiled.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro According to rumours, the 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display on the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be available soon. Most likely, the panel will refresh at 120Hz. It is rumoured to include the top Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which will power several 2022 flagship phones. Because of its strength and the utilisation of this chip, the price is likely to be on the higher side. It is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel main camera at the back with a Samsung GN5 sensor with OIS support. ALSO READ | Amazon reveals iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Razr 40 & Realme Narzo 60 prices

Nothing Phone (2) The Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed that the new 5G phone will be powered by Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will include a 4,700mAh battery, 6.7-inch screen, and a somewhat modified back with a new light/sound system. Due to the absence of a charger in the original model, it is unlikely to include one with the Phone (2) either. We currently don't know anything about the front and back camera sensors. Additionally, the business pledges to provide the Nothing Phone (2) with four years of security updates as well as three years of Android OS upgrades. Also Read | Amazon accidentally reveals iQOO Neo 7 Pro price ahead of July 4 launch

OnePlus Nord 3 The OnePlus Nord 3 may feature a 6.74-inch, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz display, in accordance with the leaks. Because it has always provided the same with its initial Nord series phones, this is most likely going to be an AMOLED. There could be a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC inside. The company's newly released OnePlus Pad is likewise powered by same flagship-level processor. A 50-megapixel primary camera is part of a triple rear camera arrangement that was visible on the back. It could be paired with a 2-megapixel and an 8-megapixel camera. The 5G phone is anticipated to have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Also Read | WhatsApp rolls out new feature, users can now do video calls with up to 32 people on Windows

Samsung Galaxy M34 Samsung has already confirmed that the new Galaxy M series phone will come with a 120Hz display, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The main camera sensor will have OIS support to smooth videos. The rest of the details are still unknown. But, the leaks claim that the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen and use a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset under the hood. The company is said to provide support for 25W fast charging tech. It is currently unknown whether the company will bundle a charger in the retail box. Also Read | ChatGPT available on iOS now: Here's how you can use it on Apple iPhone

Moto Razr 40 series Two smartphones from the new Razr 40 family—the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra—will compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Oppo Find N2 Flip. More sophisticated functions will be available with the Razr 40 Ultra. Compared to the Razr 40's stock screen, the phone's cover screen is larger. The cover display is far larger than what Oppo and Samsung provide. It has a 3.6-inch viewing area and a refresh rate of 144 hertz.

Realme Narzo 60 series The 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 CPU, and 64-megapixel dual back camera configuration are potential features of the Realme Narzo 60 5G. Furthermore, according to the sources, the Realme Narzo phone would include a normal 5,000mAh battery inside.