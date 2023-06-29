Amazon reveals iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Razr 40 & Realme Narzo 60 prices

While the Prime Day sale will begin on July 15, Amazon accidentally revealed discounted prices of smartphones, including iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Razr 40 & Realme Narzo 60. It accidentally also revealed the prices of some upcoming phone.

A screenshot of the Prime Day price reveal poster on social media shows that the Realme Narzo 60 will have a starting price of Rs 17,999 and the iQOO 7 Pro will start at Rs 33,999 when it launches in India. The Razr 40 Ultra's pricing is yet unknown, but the highly anticipated Motorola Edge 40 Razr (debuting on July 3) will start at Rs 59,999.

Specifications of these smartphones have also been revealed. It is known that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which also powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, will power the iQOO Neo 7 Pro. Additionally, this chipset represents a significant improvement over the Dimensity 8200 SoC found in the iQOO Neo 7 that was released earlier this year. According to iQOO, the Neo 7 Pro will have a special processor that would enhance mobile gaming. A 50-megapixel OIS camera and 120W rapid charging are also included, along with a charger. The smartphone also supports 5G.

On the other hand, Motorola will launch two flip-folding phones -- Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. Motorola has already revealed the full specifications of the two phones. Last but not least, according to reports, the Realme Narzo 60 5G might include a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 CPU. On the rear, there could be a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 64-megapixel main camera.

