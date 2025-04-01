'Talks to other men, will kill me': UP man claims wife sedated, attacked his private part during sleep (WATCH)

Read Full Article

In a shocking incident, a man has accused his wife of attacking his private parts with a sharp weapon while he was asleep in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad. The victim, identified as Sandeep, alleged that his wife, Ranjana, sedated him before the attack.

In a video, a teary-eyed Sandeep narrated his ordeal, claiming that he rushed to the police station seeking justice, but he was kept waiting for two hours, and no action was taken against his wife. “She wants to take my life. She talks to other men and has attacked me before,” Sandeep alleged, revealing that this was not the first time he had been assaulted.

He claimed that Ranjana had previously attacked him on the head with a knife.

Despite his serious accusations, Sandeep lamented that the police remained unresponsive to his complaint. His desperate pleas for justice raise concerns about the handling of domestic violence cases where men are the victims.

