Chief Minister Dhami Announces Renaming of Various Places in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, & Udham Singh Nagar

Read Full Article

Says: Naming is being done in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture & heritage

Chief Minister Dhami made a significant decision today, announcing the renaming of various places in the districts of Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar.

The Chief Minister stated that the renaming of these places is being carried out in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture & heritage. This initiative aims to inspire people by honoring great personalities who have contributed to the preservation of Indian culture.

According to the Chief Minister's announcement:

In Haridwar district, Aurangzebpur will be renamed Shivaji Nagar, Gajiwali to Arya Nagar, Chandpur to Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Mohammadpur Jat to Mohanpur Jat, Khanpur Kursli to Ambedkar Nagar, Indrishpur to Nandpur, Khanpur to Shri Krishna Pur, and Akbarpur Fazalpur to Vijayanagar.

In Dehradun district, Miyanwala will be renamed Ramji Wala, Pirwala to Kesari Nagar, Chandpur Khurd to Prithviraj Nagar, and Abdullah Nagar to Daksh Nagar.

In Nainital district, Nawabi Road will be renamed Atal Marg, and the road from Panchakki to ITI will be named Guru Golwalkar Marg.

In Udham Singh Nagar, the Sultanpur Patti municipal council will be renamed Kaushalya Puri.

Latest Videos