user
user icon

Chief Minister Dhami Announces Renaming of Various Places in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, & Udham Singh Nagar

The Chief Minister stated that the renaming of these places is being carried out in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture & heritage. 

Chief Minister Dhami Announces Renaming of Various Places in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar Districts
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 3:21 PM IST

Says: Naming is being done in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture & heritage

Chief Minister Dhami made a significant decision today, announcing the renaming of various places in the districts of Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar.

The Chief Minister stated that the renaming of these places is being carried out in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture & heritage. This initiative aims to inspire people by honoring great personalities who have contributed to the preservation of Indian culture.

According to the Chief Minister's announcement:

In Haridwar district, Aurangzebpur will be renamed Shivaji Nagar, Gajiwali to Arya Nagar, Chandpur to Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Mohammadpur Jat to Mohanpur Jat, Khanpur Kursli to Ambedkar Nagar, Indrishpur to Nandpur, Khanpur to Shri Krishna Pur, and Akbarpur Fazalpur to Vijayanagar.

In Dehradun district, Miyanwala will be renamed Ramji Wala, Pirwala to Kesari Nagar, Chandpur Khurd to Prithviraj Nagar, and Abdullah Nagar to Daksh Nagar.

In Nainital district, Nawabi Road will be renamed Atal Marg, and the road from Panchakki to ITI will be named Guru Golwalkar Marg.

In Udham Singh Nagar, the Sultanpur Patti municipal council will be renamed Kaushalya Puri.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

From Karachi to Hollywood: Shahan Rao Making Waves in the Film Industry

From Karachi to Hollywood: Shahan Rao Making Waves in the Film Industry

The Role of Amphibious Tanks: Why Some Armies Invested in Waterborne Armor

The Role of Amphibious Tanks: Why Some Armies Invested in Waterborne Armor

Why India and Europe Should Strike a Clean Tech Grand Bargain

Why India and Europe Should Strike a Clean Tech Grand Bargain

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths, Weaknesses, and Match Predictions

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths, Weaknesses, and Match Predictions

Top Run Scorers in IPL History: List of All Time Leading Run-Getters

Top Run Scorers in IPL History: List of All Time Leading Run-Getters

Recent Stories

'How to kill an artist: A step-by-step guide': Kunal Kamra's latest satirical post amid Shinde joke row shk

'How to kill an artist: A step-by-step guide': Kunal Kamra's latest satirical post amid Shinde joke row

Cheese in the Trap to Dear. M: 5 College Rom Com Korean Drama for Weekend Binge MEG

Cheese in the Trap to Dear. M: 5 College Rom Com Korean Drama for Weekend Binge

Manali to Ladakh: Top 10 summer destinations for upcoming holiday season; Check here ATG

Manali to Ladakh: Top 10 summer destinations for upcoming holiday season; Check here

'Empuraan' undergoes 24 cuts, including removal of Suresh Gopi from thank-you card after controversy dmn

'Empuraan' undergoes 24 cuts, including removal of Suresh Gopi from thank-you card after controversy

BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao moves Karnataka High Court in gold smuggling case ddr

BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao moves Karnataka High Court in gold smuggling case, fresh plea filed

Recent Videos

Caught on Camera: Man Vandalize Tesla Cybertruck in North Dakota Parking Lot | Asianet Newsable

Caught on Camera: Man Vandalize Tesla Cybertruck in North Dakota Parking Lot | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
WWE Raw HIGHLIGHTS: Cena vs. Rhodes Clash, New Women’s Champ & More

WWE Raw HIGHLIGHTS: Cena vs. Rhodes Clash, New Women’s Champ & More

Video Icon
Chile President Gabriel Boric Font Pays Floral Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Chile President Gabriel Boric Font Pays Floral Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Video Icon
💰Is It Time To Rethink How You Withdraw Cash? Brace Yourselves as ATM Withdrawals to Get Costlier

💰Is It Time To Rethink How You Withdraw Cash? Brace Yourselves as ATM Withdrawals to Get Costlier

Video Icon
Rekha Gupta Extends Utkal Diwas Greetings to Odias Residing in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Rekha Gupta Extends Utkal Diwas Greetings to Odias Residing in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon