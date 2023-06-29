Nothing Phone (2) pre-order begins in India; Check out offers, bank deals & more

Interested Nothing Phone (2) buyers can head to Flipkart after 12PM to pre-order the upcoming smartphone and also avail special offers. The Nothing Phone (2) can be booked by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 2000. Check all details.

One of the most talked-about cellphones in India is the Nothing Phone (2). The sequel to the Nothing Phone (1) will be on sale in India on July 11, but the Carl Pei-led UK tech company will begin taking pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (2) on June 29 through Flipkart. After 12 PM, interested Nothing Phone (2) consumers may visit Flipkart to pre-order the next smartphone and take advantage of exclusive discounts. By putting down a refundable payment of Rs 2000, the Nothing Phone (2) can be reserved. From July 11 to July 21, customers may choose their variation and hue.

Pre-ordering the Nothing Phone (2) will allow you to receive the smartphone without having to wait long, and Flipkart also provides a number of promotions. The firm is providing a 50% discount on the Nothing Ear (stick) and a 50% discount on the Nothing accessory bundle with the pre-order of the Nothing Phone (2). The company also provides quick cashback with top banks in addition to this.

Nothing has indicated that Phone (2) would have a 6.7-inch screen, making it 0.15 inches larger than the screen on Phone (1). Carl Pei has revealed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor would be the engine powering Nothing Phone (2). It is anticipated that the chipset would be used with improved 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage.

Meanwhile, Swedish House Mafia, a well-known DJ collective, has joined up with the firm to create a customised ringtone and Glyph Interface for the Nothing Phone (2). The tweet by the company also revealed that with the new Glyph Composer, you can personalise and remix Swedish House Mafia's custom sounds. To create your own Glyph Ringtone, tap the pads to set off various light and sound combinations.

