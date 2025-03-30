iQOO Z10 to Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Top smartphones launching in April 2025

Read Full Article

With the release of many significant flagship and mid-range smartphones, March 2025 has been a busy month for the smartphone industry. This month saw the launch of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra in India, followed by the wildly successful Galaxy A series, which includes the Galaxy A26, A36, and A56. Among the well-liked releases this month were the Nothing Phone 3a and Poco F7 series. In March, the Google Pixel 9a, the less expensive variant of the most recent Pixel, also made its debut. However, in April 2025, the rivalry in the flagship and mid-range sectors is set to intensify even further. Here is a peek at the largest smartphone that will be available in April 2025.

Oppo Find X8 series

On April 10, the OPPO Find X8s, Find X8s+, and Find X8 Ultra are scheduled to launch in China. A Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, a 2K LTPO OLED screen, a large 6,000 mAh battery, a 50MP quad-camera configuration (50MP + 50MP + 200MP + 50MP), and other features are all expected to be included in the OPPO Find X8 Ultra. OPPO's small flagship device, the Find X8s, will launch the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. In April 2025, the OPPO Find X8s+ will also be available.

Vivo X200 Ultra

Another "Ultra" smartphone, the Vivo X200 Ultra, is scheduled for release in April 2025, though the exact date has not yet been disclosed. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, twin independent imaging chips (VS1 and V3+), a triple-camera configuration with a 200MP periscope lens, and other features, the Vivo X200 Ultra will make its debut as Vivo's first smartphone. In April 2025, the Vivo X200s with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC will also be available in China.

OnePlus 13 Mini

Although it may potentially be known as the OnePlus 13T, the OnePlus 13 Mini is also expected to debut in China next month. Despite its small size, the OnePlus 13 Mini is anticipated to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, a triple-camera configuration, a 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display, and a big silicon carbon battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

April 2025 may potentially see the worldwide release of Samsung's very thin Galaxy S25 Edge, which was initially shown off during Galaxy Unpacked 2025. With a body that is less than 6 mm thick, the Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, a 50MP dual-camera configuration, an FHD+ OLED display, and more.

iQOO Z10

On April 11, the iQOO Z10 will make its debut in India. With a 7,300 mAh battery, it will have the biggest smartphone battery available in India to date. In India, the iQOO Z10 is expected to start at less than Rs 25,000. The company has officially confirmed that the iQOO Z10 will be backed by a 7300mAh battery that will support a 90W FlashCharge. This mid-ranger will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB RAM. It is also confirmed to feature a quad curved display with 5000nits peak brightness.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is set to make its debut in India on April 2, 2025. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price in India will likely start from under Rs 25,000. Following the launch, the Edge 60 Fusion will go on sale in India through Flipkart as a product listing for the device is already live on the e-commerce platform.

As the first smartphone in India to employ the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will make its debut. In addition to up to 256GB of storage that can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card, the phone will include 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The enormous 5,500 mAh battery of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion supports 68W wired fast charging.

