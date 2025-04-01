Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Check out LEAKED specs, features and price!

Read Full Article

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro, a successor for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, is anticipated to be on sale shortly. According to reports, the next mid-range smartphone will have some significant improvements, such as a quad camera system, more RAM, and more storage. According to the sources, the corporation could also add a new button to the body, like to those found on the Nothing Phone 3a and iPhone 16 series. Prices, specs, and other details about the Motorola Edge 60 Pro have been leaked in the most recent update. Here is all the information we currently know about the next Motorola gadget.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Expected specifications and features

According to reports, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro has a curved AMOLED display that is 6.7 inches in size, has minimal bezels, and refreshes at 144 Hz. According to reports, the device's internal components include a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 CPU, up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It could come pre-installed on Android 15. According to reports, the gadget has a 5,100 mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 68W.

Also Read | Instagram now lets you fast-forward reels – Here’s how it works!

A 50MP primary sensor (Sony LYTIA) with OIS, a 10MP secondary sensor, and a 13MP ultrawide sensor might be included in the device's triple camera configuration. The gadget could include a 20MP front-facing camera on the front.

The device is expected to debut with a dedicated iPhone-like Action Button for more controls. It may get a leather rear panel in Blue, Green, and Purple. On the front, it may get a punch-hole cutout at the center. It may get Dolby Atmos support.

Also Read | Is your laptop overheating this summer? Try THESE 6 cool fixes!

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Price leaked

The anticipated pricing of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is EUR 649.89, or around Rs 60,000. In India, nevertheless, this cost may be rather inexpensive. If rumours are accurate, the handset may cost about Rs 31,999, which was the price of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

Latest Videos