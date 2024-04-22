Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea suffers setback ahead of Arsenal showdown as Cole Palmer get injured

    Chelsea's preparations for the upcoming clash against Arsenal hit a snag as the availability of Cole Palmer hangs in uncertainty.

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea suffers setback ahead of Arsenal showdown as Cole Palmer get injured osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 10:30 PM IST

    Chelsea has revealed that English forward Cole Palmer is in doubt for the upcoming match against Arsenal on Tuesday. With the Blues set to visit the Emirates Stadium, they aim to rebound from the disappointment of their recent FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City. However, their aspirations have been dampened with the news of Palmer's uncertain availability.

    Palmer, who has been a key contributor with 20 league goals and nine assists in 27 appearances, could potentially miss the clash, providing a boost for Arsenal. The Gunners, buoyed by their recent victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, are determined to maintain their title pursuit and recognize the importance of securing maximum points against Chelsea.

    While Palmer's absence would be a significant setback for Chelsea, Arsenal aims to capitalise on the opportunity to extend their lead in the title race. With crucial fixtures ahead, including a London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal understands the importance of securing victories to keep their title aspirations alive.

    Also Read: Is Xavi Hernandez considering major U-turn over his decision to leave Barcelona?

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 10:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Barcelona President Joan Laporta calls for El Clasico to be replayed amid VAR dispute osf

    Barcelona President Joan Laporta calls for El Clasico to be replayed amid VAR dispute

    Football Is Xavi Hernandez considering major U-turn over his decision to leave Barcelona? osf

    Is Xavi Hernandez considering major U-turn over his decision to leave Barcelona?

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez confident of semifinal berth after victory against Chennaiyin FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez confident of semifinal berth after victory against Chennaiyin FC

    Football Julian Nagelsmann commits to coaching Germany national Football team until 2026 osf

    Julian Nagelsmann to remain Germany national team's coach until atleast 2026 World Cup

    Football ISL 2023-24 Knockout 2: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC; Team news, key players, head-to-head and more osf

    ISL 2023-24 Knockout 2: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC; Team news, key players, head-to-head and more

    Recent Stories

    ISRO study reveals glaciers melting at alarming rates in Indian Himalayan region, heightened flood risks snt

    ISRO study reveals glaciers melting at alarming rates in Indian Himalayan region, heightened flood risks

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR CEO defends Rs 24.75 crore investment in Mitchell Starc amid performance scrutiny osf

    IPL 2024: KKR CEO defends Rs 24.75 crore investment in Mitchell Starc amid performance scrutiny

    Football Barcelona President Joan Laporta calls for El Clasico to be replayed amid VAR dispute osf

    Barcelona President Joan Laporta calls for El Clasico to be replayed amid VAR dispute

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar withdraws nomination from Hubballi-Dharwad seat AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar withdraws nomination from Hubballi-Dharwad seat

    Sonali Raut BOLD pictures: 6 times 'The Xpose' actress looked HOT in bikini RKK

    Sonali Raut BOLD pictures: 6 times 'The Xpose' actress looked HOT in bikini

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon