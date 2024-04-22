Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea suffers setback ahead of Arsenal showdown as Cole Palmer get injured

Chelsea's preparations for the upcoming clash against Arsenal hit a snag as the availability of Cole Palmer hangs in uncertainty.

Chelsea has revealed that English forward Cole Palmer is in doubt for the upcoming match against Arsenal on Tuesday. With the Blues set to visit the Emirates Stadium, they aim to rebound from the disappointment of their recent FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City. However, their aspirations have been dampened with the news of Palmer's uncertain availability.

Palmer, who has been a key contributor with 20 league goals and nine assists in 27 appearances, could potentially miss the clash, providing a boost for Arsenal. The Gunners, buoyed by their recent victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, are determined to maintain their title pursuit and recognize the importance of securing maximum points against Chelsea.

While Palmer's absence would be a significant setback for Chelsea, Arsenal aims to capitalise on the opportunity to extend their lead in the title race. With crucial fixtures ahead, including a London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal understands the importance of securing victories to keep their title aspirations alive.

