    Cristiano Ronaldo's spectacular hat-trick leads Al-Nassr to 8-0 victory in Saudi Pro League (WATCH)

    Cristiano Ronaldo's scores stunning hat-trick as Al-Nassr dominates Abha with an 8-0 win in the Saudi Pro League.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's scores remarkable first-half hat-trick as Al-Nassr triumphs 8-0 over Abha in the Saudi Pro League clash at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Tuesday. Ronaldo, showcasing his brilliance at 39, not only netted three goals but also provided two assists, steering his team to a commanding victory. His first goal, a stunning free-kick, came in the 11th minute, followed by two more in the 21st and 42nd minutes respectively, marking his 65th career hat-trick and his consecutive one for Al-Nassr. Senegal's Sadio Mane also contributed with a goal in the 33rd minute.

    Ronaldo's exceptional performance ignited social media, drawing widespread praise from fans worldwide. However, in a recent development, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation suspended Ronaldo for a game and imposed a fine for a gesture deemed provocative during a previous match. Despite this, Ronaldo's impact on the league has been huge. 

