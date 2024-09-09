Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    You CAN'T shoot in Kerala government hospital anymore! The State Human Rights Commission imposes ban

    The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has recommended that the government restrict filming in any government hospital as many complained about the gunfire, prompting the decision.

    You CAN'T shoot in Kerala government hospital anymore! The State Human Rights Commission imposes ban RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 3:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has just banned filming in government hospitals. This follows the controversy over a recent film shoot for Fahadh Faasil's film in Angamaly Taluk Hospital. The Commission chastised and questioned the filmmakers for selecting a hospital as a filming setting, highlighting how such activities disrupt medical services. They deemed it unacceptable since it jeopardizes patient care and service provided by the hospital and its workers. In general, shooting occurs under government jurisdiction.

    Now, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has recommended that the government restrict filming in any government hospital. Several patients complained about the gunfire, prompting the decision. The complaint was swiftly registered by the Commission, which then decided to ban filming in government hospitals.

    Also read: Jayam Ravi- Aarti announce divorce: Who is Aarti? All you need to know about the influencer

    Following this, the Commission urged the Taluk Hospitals' superintendents to prevent similar events in the future. It also directed the Director of the Health Department to issue guidelines to all hospitals around the state. The Commission's notification underlined the fact that hospitals are locations where people seek care, and allowing gunshots contradicts hospital policies.

    The Superintendent of Angamaly Taluk Hospital presented a report claiming that patients were cared for notwithstanding the shooting on June 27. It was further asserted that the shooting caused no treatment denial or complications for the patients. The Commission dismissed the accusations, emphasizing that the behavior was wrong. The panel encouraged health officials to be more alert in such situations.

    According to sources, approximately 50 persons, including actors and film crew, were involved in the filming. The shooting continued while the doctors attended to their patients. According to reports, this made it impossible for the hospital to provide enough services to a few patients. For this, the Commission decided to restrict film shootings in government hospitals.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay's 'GOAT' to spring surprises in OTT version; CHECK for director's revelation, OTT platform and more dmn

    Vijay's 'GOAT' to spring surprises in OTT version; CHECK for director's revelation, OTT platform and more

    Ganpati Bappa Moreya...', Nita Ambani chants; distributes sweets during Ganpati Visarjan [WATCH] ATG

    'Ganpati Bappa Moreya...', Nita Ambani chants; distributes sweets during Ganpati Visarjan [WATCH]

    Jayam Ravi- Aarti announce divorce: Who is Aarti? All you need to know about the influencer RKK

    Jayam Ravi- Aarti announce divorce: Who is Aarti? All you need to know about the influencer

    MeToo accused Alok Nath called out by Himani Shivpuri; says he is 'Sanskari' when not drinking ATG

    MeToo accused Alok Nath called out by Himani Shivpuri; says he is 'Sanskari' when not drinking

    Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video': Triptii Dimri shoots for dance video; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video': Triptii Dimri shoots for dance video; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Vijay's 'GOAT' to spring surprises in OTT version; CHECK for director's revelation, OTT platform and more dmn

    Vijay's 'GOAT' to spring surprises in OTT version; CHECK for director's revelation, OTT platform and more

    7 Books you must read to understand entrepreneurship RTM

    7 Books you must read to understand entrepreneurship

    Ganpati Bappa Moreya...', Nita Ambani chants; distributes sweets during Ganpati Visarjan [WATCH] ATG

    'Ganpati Bappa Moreya...', Nita Ambani chants; distributes sweets during Ganpati Visarjan [WATCH]

    SpaceX ambitious plan: First Starship to Mars in 2026, crew Mission in 4 years, confirms Elon Musk gcw

    SpaceX's ambitious plan: First Starship to Mars in 2026, crew Mission in 4 years, confirms Elon Musk

    Countries with Strictest Laws for Tourists: A Guide for Travelers anr

    Did you know that THESE countries have strict laws for tourists? Check

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon