WWE co-founder Vince McMahon resigns amidst sexual assault allegations

Vince McMahon, co-founder and long-time chairman of WWE, has resigned from the company and its parent organization, TKO Group Holdings, following serious accusations of sex trafficking and rape. The resignation comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who accused McMahon of sexual assault and physical abuse.

Janel Grant filed the lawsuit in Connecticut, alleging that she was sexually abused by McMahon during his tenure as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WWE. The court documents detailed instances of both sexual and physical abuse, describing what Grant referred to as "psychological torture and physical violence" inflicted by the former WWE chairman.

McMahon vehemently denied the allegations, asserting his innocence in a statement. He declared, "I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant's lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name."

Despite maintaining his innocence, McMahon chose to step down from his executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately. In a statement addressing his resignation, McMahon expressed his decision as a mark of respect for the WWE Universe, TKO business, board members, shareholders, partners, constituents, and all the employees and Superstars who contributed to WWE's global leadership.

The fallout from McMahon's resignation extended beyond the wrestling world, with long-time WWE sponsor Slim Jim announcing a pause in their promotional activities with WWE. In their statement, Slim Jim cited the recent disturbing allegations against McMahon as the reason for their decision, emphasizing their commitment to integrity and respect in partnerships and their responsibility to the community. McMahon's resignation and the subsequent actions of sponsors mark a significant chapter in WWE's history and raise questions about the future leadership and image of the organization.