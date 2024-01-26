WWE founder Vince McMahon hit with sexual abuse, sex trafficking charges by ex-employee

The 67-page lawsuit, filed by Janel Grant in a Connecticut federal court, details a series of disturbing incidents, including McMahon allegedly sharing explicit photos, engaging in aggressive sexual acts, and naming sex toys after male WWE wrestlers.

A former employee of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) founder Vince McMahon has filed a lawsuit accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and assault. Grant alleges that McMahon pressured her into a sexual relationship in exchange for her job, leading to explicit and aggressive behaviour. The 67-page lawsuit, filed by Janel Grant in a Connecticut federal court, details a series of disturbing incidents, including McMahon allegedly sharing explicit photos, engaging in aggressive sexual acts, and naming sex toys after male WWE wrestlers.

The lawsuit also claims that McMahon, along with another WWE executive, John Laurinaitis, sexually assaulted Grant at the WWE office during work hours. The relationship escalated into sex trafficking in 2020, with McMahon allegedly pressuring Grant into threesomes with other men, including Laurinaitis. The lawsuit portrays Grant as a victim of exploitation, feeling as though she was being pimped out for sexual gratification.

Furthermore, the legal action questions WWE's management and the integrity of its investigation into McMahon's alleged misconduct. Grant's lawyers allege that the investigation was a sham, with no interview or document request made despite her willingness to cooperate. The lawsuit seeks to declare Grant's non-disclosure agreement (NDA) invalid under federal law, including the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

The legal action also contends that McMahon exploited Grant as a "sexual instrument" to persuade an unnamed WWE wrestler, referred to as WWE Superstar in the lawsuit, to sign a new contract.

"In December 2021, McMahon disclosed M. Grant's personal cell phone number to WWE Superstar, assuring that 'she'll do anything' as requested," the lawsuit asserts. "In the ensuing days, WWE Superstar disclosed a fetish to Ms Grant and put McMahon's commitment to the test, requesting a video of her urinating."

Grant stated that she "complied," but subsequently refrained from further interactions with the wrestler, citing the constraints imposed by the COVID pandemic.

This scandal follows previous allegations against McMahon in 2022, where he faced accusations of paying hush money to a worker with whom he allegedly had an affair, prompting an investigation by WWE. The lawsuit reveals disturbing details about McMahon's behaviour and raises concerns about the corporate culture at WWE. As of now, WWE has not responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

