World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma lands in Ahmedabad with daughter Vamika to cheer for husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma has arrived in Ahmedabad to cheer for her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli in the World Cup 2023 final match. The game is scheduled for November 19th and ahead of the play, Anushka can be seen touching down at the Ahmedabad airport with her daughter, Vamika, in a video shared by a fan club. Anushka, who is rumored to be pregnant, was seen wearing an enormous white suit to conceal her apparent baby bump. Vamika was being held by a babysitter who was accompanying the actress.

The video

The fan honored Anushka and Virat's decision to conceal Vamika's identity by using a heart emoji to conceal her face. The mother-daughter team did not pose for photographs.

Guests for World Cup 2023 final

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor have also traveled to Ahmedabad to attend the match. Apart from Bollywood stars, former cricketers Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar were also seen arriving at the airport for the match. Dignitaries such as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles are expected to attend the World Cup final match.

World Cup 2023 final

The 50-over World Cup is going on in India and the final game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium which has a seating capacity of 132,000 people. In the tournament, India is the only unbeaten team and has reached the finals and will play against Australia.