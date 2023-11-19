Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma lands in Ahmedabad with daughter Vamika to cheer for husband Virat Kohli

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor have also traveled to Ahmedabad to attend the match. 

    World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma lands in Ahmedabad with daughter Vamika to cheer for husband Virat Kohli
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 2:47 PM IST

    Anushka Sharma has arrived in Ahmedabad to cheer for her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli in the World Cup 2023 final match. The game is scheduled for November 19th and ahead of the play,  Anushka can be seen touching down at the Ahmedabad airport with her daughter, Vamika, in a video shared by a fan club. Anushka, who is rumored to be pregnant, was seen wearing an enormous white suit to conceal her apparent baby bump. Vamika was being held by a babysitter who was accompanying the actress.

    The video

    The fan honored Anushka and Virat's decision to conceal Vamika's identity by using a heart emoji to conceal her face. The mother-daughter team did not pose for photographs.

    Guests for World Cup 2023 final

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor have also traveled to Ahmedabad to attend the match. Apart from Bollywood stars, former cricketers Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar were also seen arriving at the airport for the match. Dignitaries such as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles are expected to attend the World Cup final match.

    World Cup 2023 final

    The 50-over World Cup is going on in India and the final game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium which has a seating capacity of 132,000 people. In the tournament, India is the only unbeaten team and has reached the finals and will play against Australia. 

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 2:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Trisha Krishnan condemns Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist remark; director Karthik Subbaraj labels him "disgusting" SHG

    Trisha Krishnan condemns Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist remark; director Karthik Subbaraj labels him "disgusting"

    Watch: Anant Ambani gives snake to Shah Rukh Khan on Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party RKK

    Watch: Anant Ambani gives snake to Shah Rukh Khan on Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party

    Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57; succumbs to heart attack SHG

    Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57; succumbs to heart attack

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna; posing choice between him and Vijay Devarakonda on NBK show SHG

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna; posing choice between him and Vijay Devarakonda on NBK show

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Munawar Faruqui date an 18-year-old? Anurag Dobhal raises shocking accusations SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Munawar Faruqui date an 18-year-old? Anurag Dobhal raises shocking accusations

    Recent Stories

    Trisha Krishnan condemns Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist remark; director Karthik Subbaraj labels him "disgusting" SHG

    Trisha Krishnan condemns Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist remark; director Karthik Subbaraj labels him "disgusting"

    Amazon says employees may not get promoted if they ignore return to office mandate gcw

    Amazon says employees may not get promoted if they ignore return-to-office mandate

    UAE introduces new federal law on pension for enhanced flexibility of social security services anr

    UAE introduces new federal law on pension for enhanced flexibility of social security services

    India vs Australia: IAF's Suryakiran team mesmerises with air show at World Cup final in Ahmedabad (WATCH) snt

    India vs Australia: IAF's Suryakiran team mesmerises with air show at World Cup final in Ahmedabad (WATCH)

    IND vs AUS WC final No hotel rooms in Ahmedabad THIS company is offering you a bed for free gcw

    IND vs AUS WC final: No hotel rooms in Ahmedabad? THIS company is offering you a bed for free

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon