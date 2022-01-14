Will Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson host Oscars 2022? Here's what we know

Latest news suggest that Pete Davidson might get a chance to host Oscars 2022. Academy Award show producers think 'Davidson is on the rise'.

Thanks to Pete Davidson's latest popularity after spotting many times with TV star Kim Kardashian, the American comedian has now been reportedly considering hosting Oscars 2022. This year, Oscars have reported that they will have a host and held at the Dolby Theatre. The award will have host after three long years.

If the reports are to be believed, Pete Davidson will reportedly host Oscars 2022 and his fans can't keep calm. Also, Academy wants to bring in younger viewers to watch the event; hence Pete can be the best choice. An insider told to media that the producers wanted to reset the whole awards event; therefore, they needed some popular and young faces to host the Oscars.

According to Page Six, Pete Davidson has been talking with the producers, but nothing has been confirmed yet. There was much noise that Spider-man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya might be the possible hosts for Oscars 2022, but that whisper hasn't been addressed by the producers yet.

Pete Davidson has a huge fan following, and he gets a demographic that is tough to get. He is also going great in his career, popular among women, Pete is big with a particular generation too.

Also, Pete is in the news 'then and now', thanks to his closeness with the mother of four Kim Kardashian'. He has been linked with Kim since they were seen together having fun at a theme park last October.

Since then, Kim and Pete have been inseparable, from visiting Davidson's native place, Staten Island, to doing a vacay in the Bahamas as they were seen boarding a private plane a few weeks back.




