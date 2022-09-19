Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Nishi Singh? ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Qubool Hai’ actor passes away a day after her 50th birthday

    Famous TV actress Nishi Singh Bhadli passed away on Sunday afternoon. The 50-year-old actor was paralyzed for the last four years. She was 50 years old. In the last two years, she suffered a stroke twice. Nishi was a well-known name in the TV industry till a few years ago and was popular for serials such as ‘Ishqbaaaz’ and ‘Qubool Hai’. Here’s everything you need to know about the late actor.

    Who was Nishi Singh Ishqbaaaz Qubool Hai actor passes away a day after her 50th birthday drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 4:02 PM IST

    Television actor Nishi Singh breathed her last o Sunday afternoon. Once a popular actor in the television world, she was not working for the last few years due to illness. She gained popularity for her roles in television shows such as ‘Ishqbaaaz’ and ‘Qubool Hai’. Nishi Singh was born and brought up in New Delhi. She did her schooling at Bal Bharti Public School, Delhi and completed her graduation from Delhi University. 

    Nishi Singh family: Nishi was married to Sanjay Singh Bhadli, who is also an actor and a writer. Nishi and Sanjay have two children, an 18-year-old daughter and a 21-year-old son. Nishi's son stays with his maternal grandparents in Delhi for his studies while her daughter lives in Mumbai with her parents. Due to Nishi's health condition, the daughter had to leave her studies.

    ALSO READ: Shama Sikander posts STEAMY pics with hubby on his birthday

    Nishi Singh was active in the television industry for eight years. The late actor recently celebrated her 50th birthday on Friday, September 16. Soon after that, the actor’s health condition started to deteriorate, post which she was admitted to the hospital where she breathed her last. 

    Nishi Singh's first show was Darpan Group’ Kaagar Ki Aag’. The show was made for ‘Lucknow Ganga Vikas Nigam’ and was directed by Rakesh Dutt and Dinesh Khanna. It was after this very show that Nishi’s acting journey had begun. Nishi then got a break in Deepa Mehta's ‘Monsoon Wedding’, in which she acted as a dubbing artist.

    After ‘Monsoon Wedding’, Nishi Singh shifted to Mumbai. Nishi slowly started getting work and opened a casting company named ‘Bright Face to Face’. Under this company, Nishi did the casting for films such as  ‘The Memsaab’ and ‘Water’.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan’s has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana

    Nishi Singh had also supported Lovleen Tandon for the casting of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. All the young children in the film were cast by Nishi. She also acted in Kamal Haasan's ‘Hey Ram’. The actor, however, was popular for her roles in television serials such as ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Hitler Didi’ and ‘Qubool Hai’ among many others.

    Nishi Singh shared a good repo with her colleagues, especially actor Surbhi Chandna who was one of the lead actresses in ‘Ishqbaaaz’. When Nishi’s family needed financial help, Surbhi gave Rs 50,000 to Nishi for her treatment.

    Nishi Singh was suffering from serious health conditions since the year 2020. She suffered a severe stroke in May this year. Her family was going through a financial crisis, and she had appealed to the people for financial help.

    Talking to ETimes, Nishi Singh's husband Sanjay Singh said that her health had started deteriorating a year after she received another stroke in 2020, before which she was recovering. However, after the paralysis stroke, she suffered in May this year. she was taken to the hospital and later discharged. Over the past few weeks, she found it difficult to eat due to a severe throat infection. She stopped eating solids and was then on liquids.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Extortion case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez back to Delhi Police office for questioning AJR

    Extortion case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez back to Delhi Police office for questioning

    pro-wrestling AEW: Malakai Black reveals reason why he has demanded his release-ayh

    AEW: Malakai Black reveals reason why he has demanded his release

    Koffee With Karan 7 Gauri Khan has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan’s has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana

    KGF 2 star Yash to work with Shankar Shanmugam's next historical war drama; read details RBA

    KGF 2 star Yash to work with Shankar Shanmugam's next historical war drama; read details

    Katrina Kaif shares Vijay Sethupathi's picture from the sets of Merry Christmas; take a look RBA

    Katrina Kaif shares Vijay Sethupathi's picture from the sets of Merry Christmas; take a look

    Recent Stories

    Extortion case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez back to Delhi Police office for questioning AJR

    Extortion case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez back to Delhi Police office for questioning

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned in Frankfurt for being drunk Here is what AAP said gcw

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned in Frankfurt for being drunk? Here's what AAP said

    pro-wrestling AEW: Malakai Black reveals reason why he has demanded his release-ayh

    AEW: Malakai Black reveals reason why he has demanded his release

    Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary suffered OOPS moment on stage in front of many people-WATCH VIDEO RBA

    Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary suffered OOPS moment on stage in front of many people-WATCH VIDEO

    Shama Sikander posts STEAMY pics with hubby on his birthday drb

    Shama Sikander posts STEAMY pics with hubby on his birthday

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon