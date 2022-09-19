Who was Nishi Singh? ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Qubool Hai’ actor passes away a day after her 50th birthday

Famous TV actress Nishi Singh Bhadli passed away on Sunday afternoon. The 50-year-old actor was paralyzed for the last four years. She was 50 years old. In the last two years, she suffered a stroke twice. Nishi was a well-known name in the TV industry till a few years ago and was popular for serials such as ‘Ishqbaaaz’ and ‘Qubool Hai’. Here’s everything you need to know about the late actor.

Television actor Nishi Singh breathed her last o Sunday afternoon. Once a popular actor in the television world, she was not working for the last few years due to illness. She gained popularity for her roles in television shows such as ‘Ishqbaaaz’ and ‘Qubool Hai’. Nishi Singh was born and brought up in New Delhi. She did her schooling at Bal Bharti Public School, Delhi and completed her graduation from Delhi University.

Nishi Singh family: Nishi was married to Sanjay Singh Bhadli, who is also an actor and a writer. Nishi and Sanjay have two children, an 18-year-old daughter and a 21-year-old son. Nishi's son stays with his maternal grandparents in Delhi for his studies while her daughter lives in Mumbai with her parents. Due to Nishi's health condition, the daughter had to leave her studies.

Nishi Singh was active in the television industry for eight years. The late actor recently celebrated her 50th birthday on Friday, September 16. Soon after that, the actor’s health condition started to deteriorate, post which she was admitted to the hospital where she breathed her last.

Nishi Singh's first show was Darpan Group’ Kaagar Ki Aag’. The show was made for ‘Lucknow Ganga Vikas Nigam’ and was directed by Rakesh Dutt and Dinesh Khanna. It was after this very show that Nishi’s acting journey had begun. Nishi then got a break in Deepa Mehta's ‘Monsoon Wedding’, in which she acted as a dubbing artist.

After ‘Monsoon Wedding’, Nishi Singh shifted to Mumbai. Nishi slowly started getting work and opened a casting company named ‘Bright Face to Face’. Under this company, Nishi did the casting for films such as ‘The Memsaab’ and ‘Water’.

Nishi Singh had also supported Lovleen Tandon for the casting of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. All the young children in the film were cast by Nishi. She also acted in Kamal Haasan's ‘Hey Ram’. The actor, however, was popular for her roles in television serials such as ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Hitler Didi’ and ‘Qubool Hai’ among many others.

Nishi Singh shared a good repo with her colleagues, especially actor Surbhi Chandna who was one of the lead actresses in ‘Ishqbaaaz’. When Nishi’s family needed financial help, Surbhi gave Rs 50,000 to Nishi for her treatment.

Nishi Singh was suffering from serious health conditions since the year 2020. She suffered a severe stroke in May this year. Her family was going through a financial crisis, and she had appealed to the people for financial help.

Talking to ETimes, Nishi Singh's husband Sanjay Singh said that her health had started deteriorating a year after she received another stroke in 2020, before which she was recovering. However, after the paralysis stroke, she suffered in May this year. she was taken to the hospital and later discharged. Over the past few weeks, she found it difficult to eat due to a severe throat infection. She stopped eating solids and was then on liquids.