Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan’s has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana

Karan Johar dropped the latest promo of his celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’, featuring Bollywood wives Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Panday. In the promo, Gauri has a piece of important dating advice for daughter Suhana Khan that will leave you in splits. Continue reading to know more about it.

Another week has passed, and Karan Johar is set to welcome new guests on his chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’. This time around, the episode will not feature any actors from the film industry, rather, the Bollywood wives would be taking the couch. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep and Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana are the next guests of Karan on the show.

The latest promo of the upcoming episode starring ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ sans Seema Sachdev and Neelam Kothari Soni, was dropped by filmmaker and show’s host, Karan Johar on Monday. In the promo, Gauri shares important dating advice for her daughter, Suhana Khan.

When Karan Johar asks Gauri Khan what dating advice she would give to her daughter Suhana, Gauri quips, “Never date two boys at the same time.” This advice, as important as it can be, left everyone in splits, including Karan.

Apart from this, Karan Johar also asked Gauri Khan if she had to give a title to a film on her and Shahrukh Khan’s love story. What would that be? To this, Gauri said, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” adding that it is one of her favourite films. Upon hearing this, Karan, who played Shah Rukh’s friend in the movie, said that similar to the film, their real-life love story also had troubles.

Meanwhile, on Suhana Khan’s work front, the star kid is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. A musical drama, the film is based on the popular comic ‘Archies’, co-starring Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. All the three star kids will be launched by Zoya with this Indian adaptation of the 90s comic, filming for which has already began.