Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan’s has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana

    Karan Johar dropped the latest promo of his celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’, featuring Bollywood wives Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Panday. In the promo, Gauri has a piece of important dating advice for daughter Suhana Khan that will leave you in splits. Continue reading to know more about it.

    Koffee With Karan 7 Gauri Khan has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 1:47 PM IST

    Another week has passed, and Karan Johar is set to welcome new guests on his chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’. This time around, the episode will not feature any actors from the film industry, rather, the Bollywood wives would be taking the couch. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep and Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana are the next guests of Karan on the show.

    The latest promo of the upcoming episode starring ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ sans Seema Sachdev and Neelam Kothari Soni, was dropped by filmmaker and show’s host, Karan Johar on Monday. In the promo, Gauri shares important dating advice for her daughter, Suhana Khan.

    ALSO READ: Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film rakes in Rs 42.28 crores over the weekend

    When Karan Johar asks Gauri Khan what dating advice she would give to her daughter Suhana, Gauri quips, “Never date two boys at the same time.” This advice, as important as it can be, left everyone in splits, including Karan.

    Apart from this, Karan Johar also asked Gauri Khan if she had to give a title to a film on her and Shahrukh Khan’s love story. What would that be? To this, Gauri said, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” adding that it is one of her favourite films. Upon hearing this, Karan, who played Shah Rukh’s friend in the movie, said that similar to the film, their real-life love story also had troubles.

    ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey gets trolled for RACY cleavage revealing photos in jumpsuit

    Watch the promo here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Meanwhile, on Suhana Khan’s work front, the star kid is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. A musical drama, the film is based on the popular comic ‘Archies’, co-starring Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. All the three star kids will be launched by Zoya with this Indian adaptation of the 90s comic, filming for which has already began.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 1:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF 2 star Yash to work with Shankar Shanmugam's next historical war drama; read details RBA

    KGF 2 star Yash to work with Shankar Shanmugam's next historical war drama; read details

    Katrina Kaif shares Vijay Sethupathi's picture from the sets of Merry Christmas; take a look RBA

    Katrina Kaif shares Vijay Sethupathi's picture from the sets of Merry Christmas; take a look

    House of the Dragon, Episode 5: Westeros' royal wedding to funerals; Rhaenyra to wed Laenor Velaryon? RBA

    House of the Dragon, Episode 5: Westeros' royal wedding to funerals; Rhaenyra to wed Laenor Velaryon?

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez summoned again by Delhi Police RBA

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez summoned again by Delhi Police

    Priyanka Chopra drops an unseen picture of daughter Malti Marie, says 'Big Apple Here We Come' RBA

    Priyanka Chopra drops an unseen picture of daughter Malti Marie, says 'Big Apple Here We Come'

    Recent Stories

    Jaipur student rewarded with Rs 38 lakh by Instagram for finding a bug - adt

    Jaipur student rewarded with Rs 38 lakh by Instagram for finding a bug

    Money laundering case: Congress' DK Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi for interrogation AJR

    Money laundering case: Congress' DK Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi for interrogation

    Watch China tests flying car with magnetic technology that goes up to 143 miles per hour gcw

    Watch: China tests 'flying car' with magnetic technology that goes up to 143 miles per hour

    After Anjali Arora's MMS controversy, actress trolled for THIS reason RBA

    After Anjali Arora's MMS controversy, actress trolled for THIS reason

    Hero MotoCorp to enter EV segment to launch 1st model on October 7 gcw

    Hero MotoCorp to enter EV segment, to launch 1st model on October 7

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon