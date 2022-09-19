Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shama Sikander posts STEAMY pics with hubby on his birthday

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 3:19 PM IST

    Actor Shama Sikander has set the internet on fire with her latest photo bump. The pictures she posted were to wish her husband Milliron on his birthday. Fans of the actor must not miss these photos of Shama!

    Image: Shama Sikandar/Instagram

    Actor Shama Sikander is very active on social media and keeps sharing her glamorous pictures as well as special moments from her life. Shama's husband, James Milliron, is celebrating his birthday today Monday, September 19. To make this special day even more special, Shama shared a slew of romantic and steamy pictures with her darling husband to wish him on his birthday. Fans of the actor should not miss these pictures.

    Image: Shama Sikandar/Instagram

    In the pictures shared by Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron on her Instagram handle today, the couple can be seen striking some romantic poses by the sea. While Shama Sikander is seen in a bold look in a black bralette top and shorts in these pictures, James Milliron is also looking handsome in a white and blue ombre shirt.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan’s has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana

    Image: Shama Sikandar/Instagram

    Sharing these pictures, Shama Sikandar wrote a special note for her husband, wishing him o his birthday. “Happy birthday love @jamesmilliron….🥳😘♥️🤗 You are a blessed being, on your special day i wish you everything you truly deserve, everything you ever meant to be, you are so loved and respected by all and it is your earning. You make everything around you special just by being you. I’m so lucky to have you in my life all for myself and i get to call you mine 🤗😘♥️😇🥳,” wrote the actor.

    ALSO READ: Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film rakes in Rs 42.28 crores over the weekend

    Image: Shama Sikandar/Instagram

    Shama Sikander married James Milliron early this year in March. Shama frequently shares her pictures with her businessman husband o her Instagram handle.

    Image: Shama Sikandar/Instagram

    On the professional front, Shama Sikander was seen in several television shows. However, her claim to fame was ‘Pe Meri Life Hai’, a serial that aired on Sony television in the year 2004-2005.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan 7 Gauri Khan has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan’s has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana

    KGF 2 star Yash to work with Shankar Shanmugam's next historical war drama; read details RBA

    KGF 2 star Yash to work with Shankar Shanmugam's next historical war drama; read details

    Katrina Kaif shares Vijay Sethupathi's picture from the sets of Merry Christmas; take a look RBA

    Katrina Kaif shares Vijay Sethupathi's picture from the sets of Merry Christmas; take a look

    House of the Dragon, Episode 5: Westeros' royal wedding to funerals; Rhaenyra to wed Laenor Velaryon? RBA

    House of the Dragon, Episode 5: Westeros' royal wedding to funerals; Rhaenyra to wed Laenor Velaryon?

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez summoned again by Delhi Police RBA

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez summoned again by Delhi Police

    Recent Stories

    Shashi Tharoor meets Congress President Sonia Gandhi after publicly endorsing reforms in party - adt

    Shashi Tharoor meets Congress President Sonia Gandhi after publicly endorsing reforms in party

    Ahead of festive season, IMD issues orange alerts in several states. Check full updates here AJR

    Ahead of festive season, IMD issues orange alerts in several states. Check full updates here

    IRCTC introduces Swadesh Darshan special tourism train from Madhya pradesh know route price other details gcw

    IRCTC introduces Swadesh Darshan special tourism train from MP; know route, price, other details

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It will be a fearless man to write Virat Kohli off - Aaron Finch-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'It will be a fearless man to write Virat Kohli off' - Aaron Finch

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey SEXY bedroom romance with Nirahua goes VIRAL RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey’s SEXY bedroom romance with Nirahua goes VIRAL- WATCH

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon