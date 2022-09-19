Shama Sikander posts STEAMY pics with hubby on his birthday

Actor Shama Sikander has set the internet on fire with her latest photo bump. The pictures she posted were to wish her husband Milliron on his birthday. Fans of the actor must not miss these photos of Shama!

Image: Shama Sikandar/Instagram

Actor Shama Sikander is very active on social media and keeps sharing her glamorous pictures as well as special moments from her life. Shama's husband, James Milliron, is celebrating his birthday today Monday, September 19. To make this special day even more special, Shama shared a slew of romantic and steamy pictures with her darling husband to wish him on his birthday. Fans of the actor should not miss these pictures.

Image: Shama Sikandar/Instagram

In the pictures shared by Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron on her Instagram handle today, the couple can be seen striking some romantic poses by the sea. While Shama Sikander is seen in a bold look in a black bralette top and shorts in these pictures, James Milliron is also looking handsome in a white and blue ombre shirt. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan’s has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana

Image: Shama Sikandar/Instagram

Sharing these pictures, Shama Sikandar wrote a special note for her husband, wishing him o his birthday. “Happy birthday love @jamesmilliron….🥳😘♥️🤗 You are a blessed being, on your special day i wish you everything you truly deserve, everything you ever meant to be, you are so loved and respected by all and it is your earning. You make everything around you special just by being you. I’m so lucky to have you in my life all for myself and i get to call you mine 🤗😘♥️😇🥳,” wrote the actor. ALSO READ: Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film rakes in Rs 42.28 crores over the weekend

Image: Shama Sikandar/Instagram

Shama Sikander married James Milliron early this year in March. Shama frequently shares her pictures with her businessman husband o her Instagram handle.

Image: Shama Sikandar/Instagram