    Who is Yash Kataria? Meet Bhumi Pednekar's rumoured boyfriend spotted with her outside airport

    Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar was seen today at the airport. Yash Kataria, the actress' purported lover, who is famous for being a renowned builder, was spotted with her. Check out their latest video that has gone viral over the internet.

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 6:57 PM IST

    On Wednesday, Bhumi Pednekar was seen at the Mumbai airport with her rumoured boyfriend. The unidentified man is Yash Kataria, a constructor who is friendly with a number of well-known Bollywood figures, including Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. The two were connected after they were seen together at the Mumbai wedding reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Additionally, Bhumi Pednekar supports same-sex unions in India and calls herself "an ally of the community." She is one of the best Bollywood actresses and is renowned for her daring film selections. She has made a name for herself as a bankable actress in the business.

    In addition to her acting talents, the actress is well-known for her fashion choices.A video of Bhumi and Yash taken at the airport was released by a paparazzi. It demonstrates Bhumi moving stealthily towards the parking lot. On his way to the automobile, Yash can be seen walking by himself. The two are now seated together in the same vehicle in the parking garage. Yash is pictured wearing a graphic white T-shirt and blue jeans, while Bhumi is pictured wearing a black sweater and white track trousers.

    FANS' REACTIONS:  “People need to get it straight that not everyone falls for looks and money ..there is a thing called understanding, vibes matching … real gold diggers and opportunity seekers assembled here.” A fan also wrote, “I think they look good as a couple.”

    When Bhumi and Yash were seen kissing outside of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception, rumours about their relationship began to spread. They spent the entire evening together at the reception, and as they left, Bhumi was seen making out with Yash in the backseat of the car. As soon as the paparazzi got the scene on film, the video went viral. There were rumours that they were dating, but they never confirmed it. Businessman and developer Yash Kataria is close friends with numerous Bollywood stars.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 6:57 PM IST
