    Who is Vaibhav Gupta? Meet 'Indian Idol 14' winner, who lifts the trophy, takes home Rs 25 lakh

    Vaibhav Gupta was announced as the winner of the 14th edition of the popular singing-based reality show Indian Idol on Sunday (Mar 03). 'Indian Idol 14' was judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Kumar Sanu. 

    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 9:37 AM IST

    Vaibhav Gupta won 'Indian Idol 14'. The Kanpur-based musician earned a reward of Rs 25 lakh. The spectacular grand finals episode of 'Indian Idol 14' aired on Sunday, March 3. Shubhadeep Das Chowdhury and Piyush Panwar were crowned the first and second runners-up, respectively. They were presented with trophies and cheques for Rs 5 lakh apiece. Meanwhile, Ananya Pal was crowned the third runner-up.

    She received a check for Rs 3 lakh. Vaibhav, from Kanpur, grabbed hearts with his powerful performance during the audition and received appreciation from significant celebrity visitors who attended the programme.

    Vaibhav expressed his joy after capturing the prize, and he shared, "It feels surreal to have won the 'Indian Idol 14' trophy. Taking forward the legacy of this beloved and prestigious show is a tremendous honour. This journey has been an exhilarating rollercoaster filled with multiple emotions, challenges, and unforgettable moments."

    He added, "I am grateful to every single person who believed in me, be it the judges who guided me with their wisdom, or the incredible team who nurtured my talent and made this dream a reality. But above all, my deepest gratitude goes to the amazing audience whose unwavering support fuelled my determination and made me give it my all. Thank you for embracing my journey, for voting for me, for cheering me on, and for making me feel like a true idol."

    Who is Vaibhav Gupta?
    Vaibhav Gupta attended Mantora School in Nanakari City and was always interested in music. He became interested in classical music during school. His father wanted him to study engineering after 12th grade, but he devoted his life to music instead. 

    Who were the top six finalists?
    The top six finalists in the programme were Ananya Pal, Anjana Padmanabhan, Adya Mishra, Vaibhav Gupta, Piyush Panwar, and Subhadeep Das Chowdhury. Hussain Kuwajerwala hosted the show. Vishal Dadlani returned to the show as a judge, and Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal replaced Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar.
     

