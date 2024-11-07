Pakistani Actress Mishi Khan claims Minahil Malik of leaking her sex video; here's what happened next

TikToker Minahil Malik recently made headlines after an alleged sex video was leaked on social media platforms. Pakistani actress Mishi Khan has accused Minahil of leaking her private video with her lover to gain publicity.

Mishi Khan accused TikToker Minahil Malik of sharing a private video of her and her lover for notoriety. She also stated that she employed a method similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2012 film Heroine, in which she leaked an intimate video online to get attention. For those who are unaware, Minahil recently made news after an alleged sex video of the TikToker was posted on social media platforms.

Mishi Khan, a Pakistani actress, singer, and host, has accused TikTok Minahil Malik of sharing a private video of her and her lover for attention. She also stated that she employed a method similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Heroine, in which she leaked an intimate video online to gain attention.

Also Read: Kamal Hassan Net Worth: Know all about actors's wealth

Minahil Malik's viral video

Minahil recently made news after an alleged TikTok sex video was released on social media sites. In the video, she is said to be in a compromising position. However, Minahil revealed that the MMS video was a forgery and that the person in it was someone else.

Mishi Khan slammed Minahil

Mishi moved to her official X (previously known as Twitter) and Instagram profiles shortly after the video clip became popular. She chastised TikTok for "stooping to the lowest level" merely for public attention and questioned the assumption that the video was fabricated.

Without naming anyone, she is heard saying in the video, "Shameful to see these influencers stooping to the lowest level for fame and disgracing their families, parents and the society. They should be banned from using social media. Why would someone spend money to make a deep fake?"

Further urging influencers to think of the impact of their content on their families and society, she stated, "People look up to you, so stop promoting this. Our society is already suffering from moral decay. Promote good deeds and engage in positive actions."

Also Read: Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crore

Before concluding, she also said that Minahil might have been inspired by Kareena's 2012 film Heroine, in which the main character (played by Kareena) leaked a private video for publicity.

Minahil on her MMS video

According to TikTok, the now-viral video is a hoax. She also asked her fans to support her throughout the turmoil. According to reports, Minahil has also filed a case with the Federal Investigation Agency. "These videos are completely fake. I have already filed a complaint with the FIA against the person responsible, and they will be arrested soon," Minahil reportedly said in a statement.

Latest Videos