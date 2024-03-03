Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna's no makeup selfie goes viral; actress looks glowing

Animal star Rashmika Mandanna recently dropped a no-make-up selfie. She will soon be seen in Pushpa 2. Rashmika displayed her no-makeup radiance. 

Image credits: instagram

Rashmika displayed her no-makeup radiance. She looked effortlessly glamorous with her glasses and grey jumper. A million-dollar smile matched her. 

Image credits: instagram

Rashmika Mandanna has gone a long way, with credits in both content-driven and commercial films.

Image credits: others

The actress has a large fan base after proving herself in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industries. 

Image credits: others

On the job front, she is now enjoying the success of her newly released film Animal. For the film, she appeared alongside Ranbir Kapoor on screen.

Image credits: our own

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed the film, which became a box-office success. The actress will next appear in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Image credits: instagram

The film will include Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in significant roles. Recently, the actress discussed the film and revealed some details about her character in the sequel.

Image credits: instagram

Rashmika said that her character is now Pushpa's wife. She stated that the sequel will feature a "lot more masala" as well as more drama and tension.

Image credits: instagram

Last year, Allu Arjun unveiled his first look poster for Pushpa 2, in which he wore a saree and had his face painted blue and red.

Image credits: instagram
