Donald Trump 'resigns' from McDonald's ahead of White House return, thanks to Donald Jr.'s wit

This post had left netizens in stitches, with many users commenting on the clever timing and playful spirit. One Instagram user said, "Setting an example to the American people," while others hailed Trump Jr. as a "legend" for his wit.

Donald Trump 'resigns' from McDonald's ahead of White House return, thanks to Donald Jr.'s wit AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

Following his presidential election victory, Donald Trump has "resigned" from his "job" at McDonald's, where he was in-charge of "flipping burgers and fries" and serving customers. The fake resignation letter, posted by Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. on Instagram, sparking laughter and comments across social media.

The resignation letter, that was printed on McDonald's letterhead, said, "Please accept this letter as formal notice of my resignation from my position at McDonald’s, effective Monday, January 20, 2025." The choice of date—January 20, 2025—aligns with the official swearing-in ceremony for the next President of the United States.

Trump 2.0 to end citizenship by birth on Day 1? Should over 1 million Indians in Green Card backlog be worried

The mock resignation aligns with his return to the Oval Office, hinting that he's moving on from "burger-flipping" to once again lead the nation.

This post had left netizens in stitches, with many users commenting on the clever timing and playful spirit. One Instagram user said, "Setting an example to the American people," while others hailed Trump Jr. as a "legend" for his wit.

This comes off Trump's campaign at a McDonald's in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, where he wore a black and yellow apron and took a turn working at the fry station. The stop aimed to counter claims by his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, who previously shared that she had worked at McDonald's during her college years.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trump can claim Nobel Peace Prize if Putin's men hope his presidency will give Russia an edge in Ukraine snt

'Trump can claim Nobel Peace Prize if...': Putin's men hope his presidency will give Russia an edge in Ukraine

ASTONISHING! Saudi Arabian desert sees snowfall for the first time in history; WATCH mesmerizing pics, videos shk

ASTONISHING! Saudi Arabian desert sees snowfall for the first time in history; WATCH mesmerizing pics, videos

911 terrorists' plea deals revived: Victims' families urge US president-elect Trump to ensure death penalty snt

9/11 terrorists' plea deals revived: Victims' families urge US president-elect Trump to ensure death penalty

Mid-air horror as flyer wields plastic knife, tries to take crew hostage & open emergency door (WATCH) shk

Mid-air horror as flyer wields plastic knife, tries to take crew member hostage & open emergency door (WATCH)

Trump 2.0: From JD Vance to Elon Musk key figures poised for major roles in White House anr

Trump 2.0: From JD Vance to Elon Musk, key figures poised for major roles in White House

Recent Stories

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor released on bail vkp

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor, released on bail

Health Benefits of Eating 3 Dates Every Day anr

Know health benefits of eating 3 dates daily

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file FIR AJR

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon