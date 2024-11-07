Donald Trump 'resigns' from McDonald's ahead of White House return, thanks to Donald Jr.'s wit

This post had left netizens in stitches, with many users commenting on the clever timing and playful spirit. One Instagram user said, "Setting an example to the American people," while others hailed Trump Jr. as a "legend" for his wit.

Following his presidential election victory, Donald Trump has "resigned" from his "job" at McDonald's, where he was in-charge of "flipping burgers and fries" and serving customers. The fake resignation letter, posted by Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. on Instagram, sparking laughter and comments across social media.

The resignation letter, that was printed on McDonald's letterhead, said, "Please accept this letter as formal notice of my resignation from my position at McDonald’s, effective Monday, January 20, 2025." The choice of date—January 20, 2025—aligns with the official swearing-in ceremony for the next President of the United States.

The mock resignation aligns with his return to the Oval Office, hinting that he's moving on from "burger-flipping" to once again lead the nation.

This comes off Trump's campaign at a McDonald's in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, where he wore a black and yellow apron and took a turn working at the fry station. The stop aimed to counter claims by his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, who previously shared that she had worked at McDonald's during her college years.

