    Who is Orhan Awatramani? Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn's bestie, meets Rahul Gandhi for lunch

    Orhan Awatramani meets Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for lunch after attending Beyonce's concert in London with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa.

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Orhan Awatramani, sometimes known as Orry, is every celebrity's BFF. With his social media presence, dinner dates, parties, and breakfasts with socialites from all over the world, he knows how to be in the spotlight. Orhan was in London recently with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa to see Beyonce perform. Later, he met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Orry shared a photo with Rahul on Instagram Stories.

    Orhan Awatramani met Rahul Gandhi for lunch at a London restaurant after partying with BFF Nysa Devgn in London. On his Instagram stories, he posted a photo of himself and Rahul Gandhi smiling for the camera. The Congress leader is dressed casually in a blue T-shirt and denims. 

    Orry, on the other hand, wore a black T-shirt and olive green trousers. The couple posed inside Nobu on Old Park Lane in London. Orhan captioned the first shot, "Today @lunch." He also mentioned Rahul. In his following article, Orhan geotagged the location as Nobu, Old Park Lane.

    Who is Orhan Awatramani?
    Orhan Awatramani is friends with several Bollywood celebrities and star kids. Orhan is the famous BFF you wish you had, with over 354k Instagram followers. He has been seen with Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Ahan Shetty, and many more celebrities. His Instagram account is full of photos of him with various Bollywood celebrities. Orhan's bond with these celebrities and star children gives us celebrity BFF ambitions.

    Not only does Orry have ties in Bollywood, but he also has acquaintances in Hollywood. He was previously spotted with the Kardashians. He also appears to have a good relationship with Kylie. At a performance, he even ran into Travis Scott.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Orhan's fashion style elevates him to the status of celebrity. He has worked with some of the most well-known companies, including LV, Tom Ford, Vision of Super, and Prada. Clearly, his style statement reflects his way of life.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Orhan is a Mumbai-based social activist and professional animator. His classmate was Sara Ali Khan. They even have a graduation photograph together. Orhan is also close to Nysa Devgn. Orry lives life to the fullest, from partying in London to having a private trip in his helicopter. He is frequently spotted in the front row of a fashion show.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
