SEXY photos: Ashika Ranganath flaunts her toned body in BOLD black cutout gown

Actress Ashika Ranganath is well-known in the Kannada cinema industry. She is most renowned for her acting abilities in films such as Raymo and Rambo 2. The 27-year-old Kannada actress is also known for her stunning fashion choices, which make admirers drool.

She recently did the same, wearing her toned body in a black cutout dress. She shared images of the same on Instagram with her admirers. The Raambo 2 actress chose a pale pink lipstick and a glowy foundation for her makeup.

She wrote in the caption, “Time to set the screen on fire. Tell me if it did okay?” Ashika's followers adore her form and appearance, and the comments section is full of praise.

Ashika's sister, actress Anusha Rangnath, also praised her wardrobe choices. Ashika was praised for performing in the film O2, directed by Raghav and Prashanth Raj. Praveen Taj, Prakash Belawadi, Puneeth Ba, and others starred in the film.

In an earlier interview with a news site, the Kannada actress stated that there is plenty of opportunity for her to shine as an actress in this film.

Ashika expressed her delight in being part of Puneeth's (the late Puneeth Rajkumar) aim of expanding the business.