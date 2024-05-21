Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Ashika Ranganath flaunts her toned body in BOLD black cutout gown

    First Published May 21, 2024, 6:50 PM IST

    Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath opted for a black dress with nude pink lipstick and a glowy base. The 27-year-old actress is also known for her stylish dressing choices, which make followers drool at her.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress Ashika Ranganath is well-known in the Kannada cinema industry. She is most renowned for her acting abilities in films such as Raymo and Rambo 2. The 27-year-old Kannada actress is also known for her stunning fashion choices, which make admirers drool.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She recently did the same, wearing her toned body in a black cutout dress. She shared images of the same on Instagram with her admirers. The Raambo 2 actress chose a pale pink lipstick and a glowy foundation for her makeup.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She wrote in the caption, “Time to set the screen on fire. Tell me if it did okay?” Ashika's followers adore her form and appearance, and the comments section is full of praise.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ashika's sister, actress Anusha Rangnath, also praised her wardrobe choices. Ashika was praised for performing in the film O2, directed by Raghav and Prashanth Raj. Praveen Taj, Prakash Belawadi, Puneeth Ba, and others starred in the film.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In an earlier interview with a news site, the Kannada actress stated that there is plenty of opportunity for her to shine as an actress in this film.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ashika expressed her delight in being part of Puneeth's (the late Puneeth Rajkumar) aim of expanding the business.

