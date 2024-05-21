Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Not done any match fixing': Gautam Gambhir controversial remark on spirit of cricket and other rumours

    Gautam Gambhir, known for his candid nature, discusses the spirit of cricket and responds to rumours of becoming the new coach of the Indian cricket team. In a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin, he highlights his views on fair play and reflects on an IPL 2023 incident.

    cricket 'Not done any match fixing': Gautam Gambhir controversial remark on spirit of cricket and other rumours osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 21, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

    Gautam Gambhir is known for his straightforward and no-nonsense approach. A World Cup winner, Gambhir has never shied away from expressing his opinions boldly. His fierce and outspoken nature has made him one of the most candid figures in Indian cricket. As a mentor, he has led the Lucknow Super Giants to the IPL playoffs for two consecutive seasons. This year, as the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir has once again seen his team reach the playoffs.

    As reported by ESPNCricinfo, Gambhir has been approached to take on the role of head coach for the Indian cricket team. Recently, he discussed various cricket-related topics in an interaction with Ravichandran Ashwin.

    In a YouTube chat show, Ashwin asked Gambhir, "What is the spirit of cricket? What is gentlemanly behavior?"

    Gambhir responded: "If you ask me, nothing. Spirit of the game, everyone plays within the spirit of the game. Whatever is written in laws, you've got all the right to use it. You've not done any match-fixing and not tampered with the ball. You've got all the right to play hard and win a game of cricket within the rules of the game irrespective of how you win. That's about it, and that is what is the spirit of the game."

    Ashwin then referred to an incident from IPL 2023, involving Gambhir's then-team Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In that match, RCB's Harshal Patel attempted to run out LSG's Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker's end. Ashwin asked Gambhir if he would have been upset had Bishnoi been run out.

    "I would have been fine with it. The only thing I was not happy about was when Harshal turned around and tried to run out the batter. Probably he jumped too far. I would have been fine with it because it was the non-striker's responsibility to hold their ground. Had Bishnoi been mankaded, I would have been fine with it. Obviously, I might have been sad because we wouldn't have won that game. But then it's up to the non-striker. Absolutely," Gambhir replied.

    Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Dwayne Bravo appointed Afghanistan's bowling consultant for the mega event

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 7:07 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Dwayne Bravo appointed Afghanistan's bowling consultant for the mega event osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Dwayne Bravo appointed Afghanistan's bowling consultant for the mega event

    Cricket IPL 2024: Nita Ambani's message to Mumbai Indians team after disappointing season osf

    IPL 2024: Nita Ambani's message to Mumbai Indians team after disappointing season

    cricket IPL 2024: What happens if the Qualifier 1 gets washed out due to rain? Explained! osf

    IPL 2024: What happens if the Qualifier 1 gets washed out due to rain? Explained!

    Shane Watson issues apology to fans for 2016 finals poor show at B'luru university amid 'RCB' chants (WATCH) vkp

    Shane Watson issues apology to fans for 2016 finals poor show at B'luru university amid 'RCB' chants (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Star Sports responds to Rohit Sharma's privacy breach accusation osf

    IPL 2024: Star Sports responds to Rohit Sharma's privacy breach accusation

    Recent Stories

    Demon Slayer: 7 reasons to watch THIS anime RBA EAI

    Demon Slayer: 7 reasons to watch THIS anime

    Sexy photos: Ashika Ranganath flaunts her toned body in BOLD black cutout gown RBA

    SEXY photos: Ashika Ranganath flaunts her toned body in BOLD black cutout gown

    UP SHOCKER: Hindu girl appearing for B.Ed exams harassed, threatened with conversion in Aligarh (WATCH) AJR

    UP SHOCKER: Hindu girl appearing for B.Ed exams harassed, threatened with conversion in Aligarh (WATCH)

    Citizenship to Pak Hindus a conspiracy by Modi to tarnish nation's image Pakistani man's shocker (WATCH) snt

    'Citizenship to Pak Hindus a conspiracy by Modi to tarnish nation's image': Pakistani's bizarre claim (WATCH)

    Mango to Banana: 5 fruit Raitas to try THIS Summer ATG EAI

    Mango to Banana: 5 fruit Raitas to try THIS Summer

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon