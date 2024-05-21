UP SHOCKER: Hindu girl appearing for B.Ed exams harassed, threatened with conversion in Aligarh (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Earlier this month, a similar incident had come to light where a 15-year-old Hindu girl was found chopped into two parts, lying near the railway tracks in Fatehganj Purvi village, Bareilly.

    In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, Mohd Zunaid, Sahil, and others reportedly harassed and threatened a Hindu girl who was on her way to appear for her B.Ed exams. The incident involved allegations of harassment, abuse, and threats of forced conversion. However, locals intervened, apprehended the suspects, and handed them over to the police.

    Earlier this month, a similar incident had come to light where a 15-year-old Hindu girl was found chopped into two parts, lying near the railway tracks in Fatehganj Purvi village, Bareilly. The family of the deceased alleged that it was a case of love jihad and the minor was thrown before a speeding train by a youth identified as Fariyad after she was forced to convert to Islam.

    The relatives of the deceased also raised concerns that the perpetrator might have sexually assaulted the victim prior to her murder.

    According to various reports, the accused not only brutally murdered the young girl but also assaulted her mother with a knife when caught by the family and villagers while attempting to escape.

    Various sources indicate that the tragic incident occurred while the girl was on her way to school. The victim's mother recounted that her daughter had received a call from the school, informing her about low grades on an exam and the need for a retest.

