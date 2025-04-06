Who is Kim Fernandez? Jacqueline Fernandez's mother passes away; Read on

Read Full Article

Jacqueline Fernandez is mourning the devastating loss of her mother, Kim Fernandez, who passed away after being hospitalized following a stroke. Kim, who largely stayed away from the public eye, was known to be a strong and supportive presence in Jacqueline’s life. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, she could not be saved.

The actress, who shared a close bond with her mother, has not yet issued an official statement. The funeral and last rites are expected to take place privately, attended only by close family members and friends.

Kim Fernandez was hospitalized on March 24 and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lilavati Hospital after suffering a heart stroke. Upon receiving the news, Jacqueline immediately flew back home to be with her mother. She was frequently seen arriving at the hospital to remain by her side during the treatment.

A source close to the actress revealed that Jacqueline had been scheduled to perform at the Indian Premier League (IPL) ceremony on March 26 in Guwahati, where the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders was set to take place. However, she decided to withdraw from the event to stay with her mother during her recovery. The source mentioned that Jacqueline’s mother was still in the ICU and that the family was awaiting further updates from the doctors. In light of this situation, Jacqueline made the choice to remain with her mother and, as a result, missed the IPL performance.

Jacqueline’s Kick co-star, Salman Khan, was also seen visiting the hospital to offer his support during this difficult time.

ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) Jacqueline Fernandez spotted in casual attire with no-makeup look; Fans admire her youthful glow

This is not the first time Kim Fernandez had faced a health crisis. In 2022, she had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized in Bahrain for treatment. Kim resided in Manama, Bahrain, and had a multicultural heritage, with Malaysian and Canadian roots. Her maternal grandfather was Canadian, while her great-grandparents originally came from Goa, India.

Latest Videos