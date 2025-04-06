user
user icon

Who is Kim Fernandez? Jacqueline Fernandez's mother passes away; Read on

Jacqueline Fernandez is grieving the loss of her mother, Kim Fernandez, who passed away after being hospitalized following a stroke

Who is Kim Fernandez? Jacqueline Fernandez's mother passes away; Read on ATG
Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 1:49 PM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez is mourning the devastating loss of her mother, Kim Fernandez, who passed away after being hospitalized following a stroke. Kim, who largely stayed away from the public eye, was known to be a strong and supportive presence in Jacqueline’s life. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, she could not be saved.

The actress, who shared a close bond with her mother, has not yet issued an official statement. The funeral and last rites are expected to take place privately, attended only by close family members and friends.

Kim Fernandez was hospitalized on March 24 and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lilavati Hospital after suffering a heart stroke. Upon receiving the news, Jacqueline immediately flew back home to be with her mother. She was frequently seen arriving at the hospital to remain by her side during the treatment.

A source close to the actress revealed that Jacqueline had been scheduled to perform at the Indian Premier League (IPL) ceremony on March 26 in Guwahati, where the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders was set to take place. However, she decided to withdraw from the event to stay with her mother during her recovery. The source mentioned that Jacqueline’s mother was still in the ICU and that the family was awaiting further updates from the doctors. In light of this situation, Jacqueline made the choice to remain with her mother and, as a result, missed the IPL performance.

Jacqueline’s Kick co-star, Salman Khan, was also seen visiting the hospital to offer his support during this difficult time.

ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) Jacqueline Fernandez spotted in casual attire with no-makeup look; Fans admire her youthful glow

This is not the first time Kim Fernandez had faced a health crisis. In 2022, she had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized in Bahrain for treatment. Kim resided in Manama, Bahrain, and had a multicultural heritage, with Malaysian and Canadian roots. Her maternal grandfather was Canadian, while her great-grandparents originally came from Goa, India.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran, rock band Weezer to perform at Music festival ATG

Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran, rock band Weezer to perform at Music festival

Surprised by how it matches my film...', Burqa City director REACTS to 'Laapataa Ladies' controversy ATG

'Surprised by how it matches my film...', Burqa City director REACTS to 'Laapataa Ladies' controversy

CID makers CONFIRM death of ACP Pradyuman? Here's what we know ATG

CID makers CONFIRM death of ACP Pradyuman? Here's what we know

Its my own spiritual journey....', Anant Ambani OPENS up on his 170 Km journey to Dwarka ATG

'It's my own spiritual journey....', Anant Ambani OPENS up on his 170 Km journey to Dwarka

WWE: Top 5 Indian Wrestlers to Make a Global Impact

WWE: Top 5 Indian Wrestlers to Make a Global Impact

Recent Stories

iPhone 17 Pro: New LEAK suggests Apple's phone may feature 48-megapixel telephoto camera lens gcw

iPhone 17 Pro: New LEAK suggests Apple's phone may feature 48-megapixel telephoto camera lens

Bhool Chuk Maaf brings new tracks: Details on Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Shoot in Varanasi MEG

Bhool Chuk Maaf brings new tracks: Details on Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Shoot in Varanasi

Forest department driver offers water to thirsty cheetah family, suspended for violating guidelines (WATCH) dmn

Forest department driver offers water to thirsty cheetah family, suspended for violating guidelines (WATCH)

UK MPs denied entry to Israel over planned visit to Palestinian territories ddr

UK MPs denied entry to Israel over planned visit to Palestinian territories

Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid in jeopardy? Perez issues ultimatum after Valencia loss snt

Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid in jeopardy? Perez issues ultimatum after Valencia loss

Recent Videos

IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs DC & PBKS vs RR Post-Match Analysis: DC Break 15-Yr Curse, RR Cease Punjab

IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs DC & PBKS vs RR Post-Match Analysis: DC Break 15-Yr Curse, RR Cease Punjab

Video Icon
Devotees Offer Prayers on Ram Navami in Iskcon Temple of Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Devotees Offer Prayers on Ram Navami in Iskcon Temple of Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Americans Protest Against Trump’s Tariff Policies, Call Him 'Perfect Puppet' of Russia's Putin

Americans Protest Against Trump’s Tariff Policies, Call Him 'Perfect Puppet' of Russia's Putin

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Video Icon
Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon