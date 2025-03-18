(PHOTOS) Jacqueline Fernandez spotted in casual attire with no-makeup look; Fans admire her youthful glow

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted in Mumbai without makeup. Photos of Jacqueline in a black T-shirt and cargo pants are going viral, and people are commenting.

article_image1
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 8:29 AM IST

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was recently spotted in Mumbai. During this time, she was seen in a black T-shirt and cargo pants.

article_image2

During this time, Jacqueline also posed a lot for the paparazzi. However, she was without makeup during this time.


article_image3

Now these photos of Jacqueline are becoming increasingly viral. People are saying that she has become old now.

article_image4

Let us tell you that Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the film 'Fateh'. However, this film could not do anything special at the box office.

article_image5

Talking about Jacqueline's upcoming films, she will soon be seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Housefull 5'.

