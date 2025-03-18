(PHOTOS) Jacqueline Fernandez spotted in casual attire with no-makeup look; Fans admire her youthful glow

Read Full Gallery

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted in Mumbai without makeup. Photos of Jacqueline in a black T-shirt and cargo pants are going viral, and people are commenting.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was recently spotted in Mumbai. During this time, she was seen in a black T-shirt and cargo pants.

During this time, Jacqueline also posed a lot for the paparazzi. However, she was without makeup during this time.

Now these photos of Jacqueline are becoming increasingly viral. People are saying that she has become old now.

Let us tell you that Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the film 'Fateh'. However, this film could not do anything special at the box office.

Talking about Jacqueline's upcoming films, she will soon be seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Housefull 5'.

