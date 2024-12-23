Who is Khaqan Shahnawaz? Meet Pakistani actor who age-shamed Kareena Kapoor

Khaqan Shahnawaz faced a harsh reaction after making a statement against actress Kareena Kapoor. Shahnawaz remarked that he could portray Bebo's kid owing to their age gap, and fans of the actress chastised him for age-shaming her.

It all started after Shahnawaz appeared on a Pakistani show, and a fan expressed her desire to see him share the scene with Kareena someday. Shahnawaz said, "Accha, I can play her son. Yeah, I can play her son, definitely." "Kareena ji bohot badi hain. Unke saath beta ban sakta hoon," he added.

The presenter was also spotted joking about their being a "new kid" in the home at the time.

However, this did not sit well with Bebo's admirers, who rallied around her and bashed Shahnawaz on social media. Shahnawaz is a 27-year-old Pakistani actor, model, and content developer. He rose to prominence after appearing in Mahira Khan's production, Barhwaan Khiladi.

He made his acting debut in 2022 with the drama Bepanah, and currently portrays Daniyal in the Pakistani sitcom Yunhi.

Shahnawaz is also well-known for his amusing and quirky short movies and reels on social media, where he has a 350K fan following.

Netizens Slam Khaqan Shahnawaz

As soon as a video of Shahnawaz's statement on Bebo went viral, netizens chastised him for age-shaming the actress, claiming that she does not even know him. "Kareena ko pata bhi nahi hoga yeh kon hai," a user wrote on Instagram, while another said, "Oh the arrogance is baffling. Bro Kareena won't even hire you as her spotboy!"

While Shahnawaz has yet to respond to the controversy, Bebo has also yet to remark on the actor.

