UP teen killed while watching IPL as minor fires grandfather's gun 'for fun'

An 18-year-old Meerut youth was shot dead by a Class 7 minor while watching an IPL match. The boy accidentally fired his grandfather’s licensed gun at the victim's temple, leading to instant death.
 

Published: Apr 13, 2025, 2:11 PM IST

In a shocking incident from Khajuri village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, an 18-year-old youth was shot dead by a minor boy who accidentally fired his grandfather’s licensed gun while they were watching an IPL match together. The incident occurred on Saturday night and has left the local community in disbelief.

The deceased, Mohammad Kaif, a Diploma in Pharmacy student, had gone to a neighbour’s house to watch the IPL 2025 match on television. The neighbour’s family was away attending a wedding in Meerut, and only their Class 7 son was at home. While the two watched the match, the minor boy reportedly brought out his grandfather’s licensed firearm.

According to police, the boy jokingly pointed the weapon at Kaif’s temple and pulled the trigger, not realizing it was loaded. A single bullet was fired, hitting Kaif directly in the head and killing him on the spot.

The sound of the gunshot alerted neighbours, who rushed in to find Kaif’s body lying in the room, and the accused boy unconscious outside the house. He is believed to have fainted from shock after the incident.

The police have arrested the minor and recovered the weapon. Preliminary investigation suggests the boy acted out of ignorance and had no intention of causing harm. However, due process under the Juvenile Justice Act is being followed, and further investigation is underway.

This tragic event raises serious concerns about gun safety and the accessibility of firearms within households.

