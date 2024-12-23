Kapoors to Bachchans: 8 most popular Bollywood film families

Entertainment
This article explores 8 prominent Bollywood families, one of which has approximately 18 members active in the film industry. Let's learn more about them
The Amitabh Bachchan family has been active in films for years. Along with Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Anil Kapoor's family has been active in films. Both his brothers, Boney, Sanjay are in films. Anil's daughter, son, nephew Arjun Kapoor, nieces Janhvi, Khushi are also in films
The Kapoor family is Bollywood's largest, with 18 members in films. Some have passed away, while others are still working. Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor are consistently making films
Dharmendra's family is also active in films. After Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol, then Esha Deol, Abhay Deol, and Karan Deol also worked in films
Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, wrote film stories. Then Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail Khan also entered films. Alvira and her husband are producers
Sharmila Tagore was the first to enter films, followed by Saif and Soha. Sharmila's son-in-law and daughter-in-law are also in films
Shakti Kapoor's wife Shivangi, sister-in-law Padmini Kolhapure were in films. His daughter Shraddha and son Siddhanth also work in films. Padmini's son has also appeared in movie
Kajol's grandmother Shobhna Samarth was in films. Then her daughters Nutan, Tanuja entered films. Tanuja's daughters Kajol, Tanisha acted in films
