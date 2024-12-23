Entertainment

Laapataa Ladies to Crew: Top 10 women centric films of 2024

2024 saw the release of several films dominated by heroines. However, only a few of these films performed well at the box office. Let's find out about them...

1. Kareena Kapoor's The Crew

Kareena Kapoor's film The Crew is among the women-centric films released in 2024. The film received a good response at the box office

2. Nithya Menen's Lost Ladies

Nithya Menen's 2024 film Lost Ladies was also well-received. The film was even sent for Oscar 2025 consideration but wasn't shortlisted

3. Alia Bhatt's Jigra

Alia Bhatt's Jigra, released this year, didn't perform as expected. The film didn't receive a good response in theaters or from critics

4. Yami Gautam's Article 370

Yami Gautam's film Article 370 received a good response at the box office and was well-liked

5. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders

Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders received a less than expected response. This murder mystery didn't appeal much to the audience

6. Kriti Sanon's Do Patti

Kriti Sanon and Kajol's Do Patti is full of suspense and thrills, but the film didn't perform as well as it should have. It was released on OTT

7. Ananya Panday's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya Panday's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a film based on the latest technology. However, this movie also didn't perform remarkably well. It was released on OTT

8. Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh

Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh proved to be a major disaster. Janhvi couldn't impress the audience in this women-centric film

9. Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan, released on OTT this year, also failed to impress the audience much. However, Sara played her character well

10. Divya Khosla Kumar's Sanvi

Divya Khosla Kumar's film Sanvi also seemed to fizzle out at the box office. The film's subject wasn't strong, which is why it didn't perform well

