Laapataa Ladies to Crew: Top 10 women centric films of 2024

Entertainment
2024 saw the release of several films dominated by heroines. However, only a few of these films performed well at the box office. Let's find out about them...
Kareena Kapoor's film The Crew is among the women-centric films released in 2024. The film received a good response at the box office
Nithya Menen's 2024 film Lost Ladies was also well-received. The film was even sent for Oscar 2025 consideration but wasn't shortlisted
Alia Bhatt's Jigra, released this year, didn't perform as expected. The film didn't receive a good response in theaters or from critics
Yami Gautam's film Article 370 received a good response at the box office and was well-liked
Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders received a less than expected response. This murder mystery didn't appeal much to the audience
Kriti Sanon and Kajol's Do Patti is full of suspense and thrills, but the film didn't perform as well as it should have. It was released on OTT
Ananya Panday's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a film based on the latest technology. However, this movie also didn't perform remarkably well. It was released on OTT
Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh proved to be a major disaster. Janhvi couldn't impress the audience in this women-centric film
Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan, released on OTT this year, also failed to impress the audience much. However, Sara played her character well
Divya Khosla Kumar's film Sanvi also seemed to fizzle out at the box office. The film's subject wasn't strong, which is why it didn't perform well
