Sonam Kapoor joins Charlize Theron and Venus Williams in Dior capture campaign

Sonam Kapoor joins the ranks of Charlize Theron and Venus Williams in Dior's 2025 Capture campaign, celebrating women's strength and confidence. Kapoor expressed her excitement about being part of this empowering campaign.

Sonam Kapoor joins Charlize Theron and Venus Williams in Dior capture campaign
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 6:26 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 6:26 PM IST

Recently announced as a brand ambassador for French luxury brand Dior, Sonam Kapoor has joined Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron and Rosamund Pike, along with Wimbledon champion and Olympic gold medalist Venus Williams, for Dior's first campaign of 2025 – Dior Capture. With this campaign in 2025, Dior has redefined Capture, which for nearly 40 years has been based on its latest scientific research to combat the effects of aging.

This new campaign from Dior reflects the strength of women around the world, regardless of their background, their stories, or their life choices. This campaign conveys the universal message of womanhood – gaining strength from the soul and unleashing confidence. And because womanhood is powerful and multifaceted, Dior has brought together inspiring and charismatic women from around the world, including Sonam Kapoor, Charlize Theron, Glenn Close, Laetitia Casta, Rosamund Pike, Venus Williams, and Ziyi Zhang, who have emerged as the new faces of Dior Capture.

Sonam appears in a series of videos and photos for this campaign. Sonam said, “My relationship with Dior is long-standing, and I've always connected with the brand, which beautifully blends its incredible heritage with the pulse of today's world. It's about being authentic and evolving with the times, and that's what Dior Capture is all about. Through intensive scientific research, Dior has enlivened this unique serum with Dior's floral science. Just as Dior Capture reflects the strength of women, I hope that through this campaign, people will embrace their best selves and gain confidence by drawing strength from within.”

