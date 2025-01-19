Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Bangladeshi accused sent to 5-day police custody, cops cite international conspiracy

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the man accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, in police custody till January 24. The court observed that the possibility of an international conspiracy, as argued by the prosecution, cannot be ruled out.

The police informed the court that Shehzad, who is alleged to be a Bangladeshi national, had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das. They emphasized the need to investigate the motive behind the attack and determine if there was an international angle linked to the incident.

Accepting the police’s submission after reviewing the evidence presented, the court remarked that the prosecution’s claim of an international conspiracy “cannot be said to be impossible.”

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 16 at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence in Bandra’s Satguru Sharan building. According to the police, the accused allegedly broke into the actor’s home with the intention of theft. During the altercation, Khan, 54, was stabbed multiple times and later underwent a five-hour surgery at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

The accused was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbandar Road in Thane district on Sunday. A senior police official stated that a case has been registered against the man under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including Sections 311 (robbery or dacoity with the intent to cause grievous hurt or death) and 331(4) (house-breaking), along with provisions of the Passport Act, 1967.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, who had illegally entered India and changed his identity to Bijoy Das, had been living in Mumbai for over five months. During this period, he worked petty jobs and was associated with a housekeeping agency. According to police, the man’s original intention was theft, and he was unaware that he had broken into the residence of a Bollywood star.

Police are now investigating how the accused managed to enter India illegally and reach the actor's apartment. Efforts are underway to recover the documents he used to cross the border. The interrogation at Khar police station aims to uncover further details regarding the crime.

What Shehzad's lawyers claim

Advocate Sandeep Shekhane, representing Shehzad, contested the police’s claims in court, stating, “The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi national. They said he came here six months ago, which is incorrect. He has been living in Mumbai for over seven years, and his family resides here. This is a clear violation of Section 43A. No proper investigation has been conducted.”

Another advocate, Dinesh Prajapati, argued, “The grounds for police custody are insufficient. Nothing has been recovered from the accused, and no documents proving his Bangladeshi nationality have been produced.”

Shekhane further dismissed the police’s claims of an international conspiracy, stating, “Saif Ali Khan has never made any statement or had any grievance that would pose a threat to him from Bangladesh or any other country. The case’s angle was changed simply because the accused is allegedly Bangladeshi.” He reiterated that the accused has been residing in Mumbai for many years.

