Who is Hamsa Nandini, Telugu actress shares her inspiring story of battling cancer on Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, actress Hamsa Nandini reveals that she had breast cancer treatment last year and shares her incredible journey.

Telugu actress Hamsa Nandini confirmed in December 2021 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She tested positive for BRCA1 (hereditary breast cancer, a genetic abnormality that guarantees a 70% likelihood of cancer recurrence in her lifetime).

Last year, Hamsa Nandini had breast cancer therapy. She received 16 rounds of chemotherapy to ensure the tumour did not spread throughout her body. On Women's Day, Hamsa Nandini opened up about her battle with cancer in a lengthy Instagram post. The actress stated that she did not let cancer define her and that she battled back with a grin. She is stronger than she has ever been.

Also Read: Why Ranbir Kapoor does not want Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality? Read this

Hamsa began shooting for her next in November last year. “I have always felt the most alive in front of the camera. Being back on the sets has proven to be more therapeutic than I could have imagined. I already feel stronger and more energised than ever before."

The actress also stated that she is grateful to the cosmos for keeping her alive and promised herself that she would live each moment as if it were her last while undergoing chemotherapy. The actress also stated that she wants to be a part of making the world a better place.

Also Read: Pushpa 2: Is Sai Pallavi joining Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna? Read details

Hamsa Nandini discusses her breast cancer struggle. Nandini struggled to overcome her emotional baggage from her mother's breast cancer diagnosis. Uncertainty, dread, and worry engulfed her immediately following the diagnosis. In addition, the actress is launching a cancer charity in her mother's honour.

"I can't emphasise the importance of early diagnosis, a supportive network of competent doctors and her family, and a positive mindset," Nandini says, trying to spread awareness.

Who is Hamsa Nandini?

Hamsa Nandini is a well-known Telegu model and actor. She is also a skilled dancer, widely recognised for her work in Tollywood item numbers. She has been on the covers of MaaStars magazine, the Celebrity Cricket League, and the Hyderabad International Fashion Week in 2011 and 2013. Hamsa portrayed the warrior princess Madanika in the Telugu historical Rudhramadevi in 2015. Hamsa most recently appeared in in the film Legend, where she performed a special number.