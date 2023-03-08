Pushpa 2: Is Sai Pallavi joining Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna? Read details

According to reports, South star Sai Pallavi will play a pivotal role in the second instalment of the action movie Pushpa: The Rule, with Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Sai Pallavi, who was last seen in the Tamil film Gargi, is rumoured to have bagged a crucial role in Allu Arjun's next Pushpa flick. Rumours have arisen that Sai has been pulled in to portray a character newly introduced to Pushpa: The Rule. But, the creators have yet to make an official statement.

According to reports, Sai will star with Fahadh Faasil in the film, which is presently in production. According to speculations, Sai Pallavi will have a long cameo in Pushpa: The Rule. She will join the sets in the following schedule and complete her share in a week.

Some fans flocked to social media to express their delight after hearing that Sai Pallavi has been signed for Pushpa 2. "If true, this is going to be incredibly interesting," one person said. It'll be much more intriguing if she gets to play a villain (sic)." "One dance number with Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi please," requested another.

This will be Sai Pallavi's debut appearance in an Allu Arjun film. Rashmika Mandanna and Anasuya Bharadwaj play major parts in Pushpa 2. Arjun recently wrapped a Pushpa 2 shoot in Vishakhapatnam, where the makers shot the introductory song. Pushpa: The Rule was tested on the floors in November last year. The film's cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram to share a photo from the sets and characterised the image as the beginning of the trip.

The second instalment will centre on the fight between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main adversary at the end of the previous instalment. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli and Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj, play essential parts in the film.

Arjun popularised the slogan 'Thaggedhe Le' in Pushpa: The Rising. He went on to announce the new slogan for the second instalment at an event last November. He expressed optimism that the audience will share his enthusiasm for the film.