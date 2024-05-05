Heatwave in India: 7 essential tips to keep your skin healthy

Lifestyle
Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every day, even on cloudy days. Reapply every two hours, especially if you're swimming or sweating.
Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water a day, and opt for hydrating foods like watermelon and cucumber.
Use a gentle exfoliator 1-2 times a week to slough away dead skin and reveal a brighter complexion. Avoid over-exfoliating, which can irritate the skin.
Cleanse your skin twice a day with a gentle, non-comedogenic cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and sweat. Avoid harsh cleansers that can strip your skin of its natural oils.
Take cool showers to soothe your skin and prevent dehydration. Pat your skin dry gently with a towel, rather than rubbing, to avoid irritation.
Your diet can affect your skin's health. Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, and antioxidant-rich foods to nourish your skin from the inside out.
Cover up with lightweight, breathable clothing to shield your skin from the sun's harmful rays. Opt for long sleeves, pants, and wide-brimmed hats.