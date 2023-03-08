Why Ranbir Kapoor does not want Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality? Read this

Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, is now in Kashmir with her mother, Alia Bhatt, filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor spoke some interesting things about his daughter and more

As Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his new film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, he has also regularly talked about his daughter Raha Kapoor. In a recent interview, the actor stated he does not want his daughter to be like Alia Bhatt. Ranbir explained his decision by referring to Alia as a "loud personality," adding that it would be "a hard effort" for him to manage two daughters at home with such characteristics. As a result, Ranbir wishes for Raha to be "more calm and demure" like him.

“I hope [Raha] looks like you. She’ll be a nicer-looking person if she looks like you. I just hope she has my personality and not yours because I can’t have two… Alia’s a very loud personality, talks and she’s very vivacious. Two girls at home like this would be quite a daunting task for me. I hope Raha is a bit quieter and demure like me so we both can handle Alia," Ranbir said in an interview.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid HOT Photos: Supermodel ramps up hotness with her sultry looks in bikini

However, in a recent interview with the BBC, Ranbir said that parenthood is a moment when "nothing (to him) matters anymore and everything does at the same time." He also expressed concern that the feelings and experiences might fade. The actor went on to say that the 'love, pleasure, and gratitude' he has for Raha is something he has never felt before.

Also Read: Urfi Javed celebrates Holi in bizarre white outfit; netizens say 'where is the dislike button'

“Nothing matters anymore, and everything does, at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it, because it fills you up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind, I know this is the one thing which will live with me eternally till the day I die. The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally (sic),” the actor had said.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar has been launched. The film, directed by Luv Ranjan, also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the major role. Ranbir will next be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. He's also working on Brahmastra 2.

