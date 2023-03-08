Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Ranbir Kapoor does not want Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality? Read this

    Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, is now in Kashmir with her mother, Alia Bhatt, filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor spoke some interesting things about his daughter and more

    Why Ranbir Kapoor does not want Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality? Read this RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 8, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    As Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his new film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, he has also regularly talked about his daughter Raha Kapoor. In a recent interview, the actor stated he does not want his daughter to be like Alia Bhatt. Ranbir explained his decision by referring to Alia as a "loud personality," adding that it would be "a hard effort" for him to manage two daughters at home with such characteristics. As a result, Ranbir wishes for Raha to be "more calm and demure" like him.

    “I hope [Raha] looks like you. She’ll be a nicer-looking person if she looks like you. I just hope she has my personality and not yours because I can’t have two… Alia’s a very loud personality, talks and she’s very vivacious. Two girls at home like this would be quite a daunting task for me. I hope Raha is a bit quieter and demure like me so we both can handle Alia," Ranbir said in an interview.

    Also Read: Gigi Hadid HOT Photos: Supermodel ramps up hotness with her sultry looks in bikini

    However, in a recent interview with the BBC, Ranbir said that parenthood is a moment when "nothing (to him) matters anymore and everything does at the same time." He also expressed concern that the feelings and experiences might fade. The actor went on to say that the 'love, pleasure, and gratitude' he has for Raha is something he has never felt before.

    Also Read: Urfi Javed celebrates Holi in bizarre white outfit; netizens say 'where is the dislike button'

    “Nothing matters anymore, and everything does, at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it, because it fills you up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind, I know this is the one thing which will live with me eternally till the day I die. The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally (sic),” the actor had said.

    On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar has been launched. The film, directed by Luv Ranjan, also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the major role. Ranbir will next be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. He's also working on Brahmastra 2.
     

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pushpa 2: Is Sai Pallavi joining Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna? Read details RBA

    Pushpa 2: Is Sai Pallavi joining Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna? Read details

    Why did Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh get attacked with stone during his show with singer Shilpi Raj? (VIDEO) RBA

    Why did Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh get attacked with stone during his show with singer Shilpi Raj? (VIDEO)

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar LEAKED: Ranbir Kapoor's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites RBA

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar LEAKED: Ranbir Kapoor's film out on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites

    Women's Day 2023: Aranyak to Hush Hush - 4 web series to watch on a day that celebrates woman power vma

    Women's Day 2023: Aranyak to Hush Hush - 4 web series to watch on a day that celebrates woman power

    Holi 2023: Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani's adorable pictures with Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra are unmissable vma

    Holi 2023: Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani's adorable pictures with Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra are unmissable

    Recent Stories

    Kerala SSLC Class 10th Exam begins on March 9; know exam timings, guidelines - adt

    Kerala SSLC Class 10th Exam begins on March 9; know exam timings, guidelines

    Pushpa 2: Is Sai Pallavi joining Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna? Read details RBA

    Pushpa 2: Is Sai Pallavi joining Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna? Read details

    Why did Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh get attacked with stone during his show with singer Shilpi Raj? (VIDEO) RBA

    Why did Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh get attacked with stone during his show with singer Shilpi Raj? (VIDEO)

    International Women's Day2023: PM Modi pays tribute to achievements of 'Nari Shakti' AJR

    International Women's Day2023: PM Modi pays tribute to achievements of 'Nari Shakti'

    Uttar Pradesh schools to remain closed on March 9 due to Holi celebrations - adt

    Uttar Pradesh schools to remain closed on March 9 due to Holi celebrations

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon