Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Which local outlets served at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding?

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding had a menu that included around 2500 dishes of Indian and global cuisine. Let's have a look at which local outlets served at their wedding.

    Which local outlets served at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant married in an elaborate wedding on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Center. Several personalities from throughout the world attended their union. Foreign leaders, spiritual gurus, computer maestros, and Bollywood industry figures were among those in attendance at this wedding. This extravaganza was the height of luxury, as was the food served at the wedding. According to sources and a few social media videos by celebrities, the meal menu for the Ambani wedding included around 2500 dishes of Indian and global cuisine. Let's have a look at which local outlets served at their wedding.

    Kashi chaat bhandar from Varanasi

    They served tikki, tomato chaat, chana kachori, palak chaat and kulfi.

    The Rameshwaram Cafe from Bengaluru

    The cafe served coconut puran poli, pesarattu dosa, thatte idli, bonda soup, and filter coffee.

    Also read: Kim Kardashian shares pictures in orange satin dress from her visit during Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding

    Gokul Gourmet from Kolkata

    They offered traditional Indian sweets such as rabdi, hulab jamun, makha gurer Sandesh, rosogolla, and some contemporary sweets.

    Indore's JMB catering

    They served garady chaar, sweet potato chaat and butte ka kees, chole tikki, pani puri, moonglet, and saffron cream vada.

    Ramchandra Chourasia Tambul Bhandar from Varanasi

    They offered the traditional Banarasi paan, banarasi malai-roast, and makkhan-toast.

    Cavatina from Goa

    Chef Avinash Martin presented tender coconut carpaccio, pao de queso, jeeresal pancake, dangar artisanal goat's cheese, and more.

    International cuisines

    The Ambanis also invited Peruvian chef Virgilio Martínez, the genius of Lima's Central, which was named the world's greatest restaurant in 2023. They also welcomed Avinash Martins, a well-known Goan chef. Both chefs have created a magnificent universe of delicacy.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 3:36 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' new poster OUT: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal to feature in sequel ATG

    'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' new poster OUT: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal to feature in sequel

    This better be espresso martini...', Drake shares video of his flooded mansion as rains lash Toronto [WATCH] ATG

    This better be espresso martini...', Drake shares video of his flooded mansion as rains lash Toronto [WATCH]

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic leaves India, travels to her home country Serbia amid divorce rumours RBA

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic leaves India, travels to her home country Serbia amid divorce rumours

    Viduthalai 2': Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier share romantic moment in first look poster [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Viduthalai 2': Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier share romantic moment in first look poster [PHOTOS]

    Every single second....', Hina Khan OPENS up on being constantly in pain; Read on ATG

    'Every single second....', Hina Khan OPENS up on being constantly in pain; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka CM announces fifty eight and half per cent increase in salary and pension for state govt employees from August vkp

    Good news for state govt employees: Karnataka CM announces 58.50% hike in salary and pension from August

    ITR Filing Tips: 7 reasons why your ITR form gets rejected RBA EAI

    ITR Filing Tips: 7 reasons why your ITR form gets rejected

    Andhra Pradesh: School boys who raped 8-year-old girl watched porn, tried to recreate asault AJR

    Andhra Pradesh: School boys who raped 8-year-old girl watched porn, tried to recreate asault

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces defamation claim; Rs 1 crore demanded for farmer's humiliation

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces defamation claim; Rs 1 crore demanded for farmer's humiliation

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' new poster OUT: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal to feature in sequel ATG

    'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' new poster OUT: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal to feature in sequel

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon