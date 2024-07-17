Which local outlets served at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding had a menu that included around 2500 dishes of Indian and global cuisine. Let's have a look at which local outlets served at their wedding.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant married in an elaborate wedding on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Center. Several personalities from throughout the world attended their union. Foreign leaders, spiritual gurus, computer maestros, and Bollywood industry figures were among those in attendance at this wedding. This extravaganza was the height of luxury, as was the food served at the wedding. According to sources and a few social media videos by celebrities, the meal menu for the Ambani wedding included around 2500 dishes of Indian and global cuisine. Let's have a look at which local outlets served at their wedding.

Kashi chaat bhandar from Varanasi

They served tikki, tomato chaat, chana kachori, palak chaat and kulfi.

The Rameshwaram Cafe from Bengaluru

The cafe served coconut puran poli, pesarattu dosa, thatte idli, bonda soup, and filter coffee.

Gokul Gourmet from Kolkata

They offered traditional Indian sweets such as rabdi, hulab jamun, makha gurer Sandesh, rosogolla, and some contemporary sweets.

Indore's JMB catering

They served garady chaar, sweet potato chaat and butte ka kees, chole tikki, pani puri, moonglet, and saffron cream vada.

Ramchandra Chourasia Tambul Bhandar from Varanasi

They offered the traditional Banarasi paan, banarasi malai-roast, and makkhan-toast.

Cavatina from Goa

Chef Avinash Martin presented tender coconut carpaccio, pao de queso, jeeresal pancake, dangar artisanal goat's cheese, and more.

International cuisines

The Ambanis also invited Peruvian chef Virgilio Martínez, the genius of Lima's Central, which was named the world's greatest restaurant in 2023. They also welcomed Avinash Martins, a well-known Goan chef. Both chefs have created a magnificent universe of delicacy.

