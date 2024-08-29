What is Blue Aadhaar Card? All you need to know

The Blue Aadhaar Card is a special type of Aadhaar card issued to children below the age of 5 years. It's a simplified and convenient way to enroll young children for Aadhaar, ensuring they can avail of government benefits and services.

Aadhaar Card

The Aadhaar card, with its unique 12-digit number, is a crucial document for availing government subsidies and benefits in India. It serves as a vital identity verification document for various purposes as it contains essential details of citizens, including their full name, permanent address, and date of birth.

Blue Aadhaar Card

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), In 2018, introduced the Blue Aadhaar card, specifically designed for children below the age of 5.

How is Blue Aadhaar Card different from normal Aadhaar Card?

The Blue Aadhaar card is crucial for enrolling young children in government welfare schemes. A key feature of this Aadhaar card is that children under 5 years of age are not required to provide biometric data. Alternatively, a child's unique identification number (UID) is created using their personal details and a facial photo, which is then linked to the UID of a parent or guardian, eliminating the need for biometric data collection.

How to get a Blue Aadhaar?

To obtain a Blue Aadhaar, visit the official website of the UIDAI, uidai.gov.in, fill in the details in the application form for obtaining a Blue Aadhaar, and select an appointment for registration.

Aadhaar Enrolment Center

Then, visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Center. At the Aadhaar center, you need to submit a copy of -The child's birth certificate or immunization card

-Your Aadhaar card, voter ID, or ration card for identity and address proof

- A recent photo of your child The fill out the Aadhaar Enrolment Form (downloadable from UIDAI website) and:

- Get your child's photo taken by the operator

- Submit the form and documents

- Receive an acknowledgment slip with your child's Enrollment ID (EID) to track the application status online.

