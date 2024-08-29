Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is Blue Aadhaar Card? All you need to know

    The Blue Aadhaar Card is a special type of Aadhaar card issued to children below the age of 5 years. It's a simplified and convenient way to enroll young children for Aadhaar, ensuring they can avail of government benefits and services.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 8:06 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 8:06 PM IST

    Aadhaar Card

    The Aadhaar card, with its unique 12-digit number, is a crucial document for availing government subsidies and benefits in India. It serves as a vital identity verification document for various purposes as it contains essential details of citizens, including their full name, permanent address, and date of birth.

    article_image2

    Blue Aadhaar Card

    The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), In 2018, introduced the Blue Aadhaar card, specifically designed for children below the age of 5.

    article_image3

    How is Blue Aadhaar Card different from normal Aadhaar Card?

    The Blue Aadhaar card is crucial for enrolling young children in government welfare schemes. A key feature of this Aadhaar card is that children under 5 years of age are not required to provide biometric data. Alternatively, a child's unique identification number (UID) is created using their personal details and a facial photo, which is then linked to the UID of a parent or guardian, eliminating the need for biometric data collection.

    article_image4

    How to get a Blue Aadhaar?

    To obtain a Blue Aadhaar, visit the official website of the UIDAI, uidai.gov.in, fill in the details in the application form for obtaining a Blue Aadhaar, and select an appointment for registration.

    article_image5

    Aadhaar Enrolment Center

    Then, visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Center. At the Aadhaar center, you need to submit a copy of -The child's birth certificate or immunization card
    -Your Aadhaar card, voter ID, or ration card for identity and address proof
    - A recent photo of your child

    The fill out the Aadhaar Enrolment Form (downloadable from UIDAI website) and: 
    - Get your child's photo taken by the operator
    - Submit the form and documents
    - Receive an acknowledgment slip with your child's Enrollment ID (EID) to track the application status online.

